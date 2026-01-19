Sekhukhune United vs Stellenbosch FC - Teams, kick-off time, how to watch

Colin Udoh explains the chaos in the AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal before Brahim Diaz's missed penalty. (1:29)

Sekhukhune United will resume their Betway Premiership campaign at the Peter Mokaba Stadium against Stellenbosch FC -- as Gavin Hunt sits in their dugout for the first time -- on Jan. 20.

The match has been an important one in recent years, as Stellies have beaten Babina Noko into third place in each of the last two seasons.

Fourth place in 2023-24 was enough for Sekhukhune to qualify for the 2024-25 CAF Confederation Cup. However, they were eliminated in the second qualification round, while Stellies made the semi-finals.

Last season, Stellies clinched Confederation Cup qualification at Sekhukhune's expense even though they repeated their league finishes from the previous season. This was a result of Kaizer Chiefs claiming South Africa's second Confederation Cup spot by winning the Nedbank Cup despite their ninth-place Premiership finish.

This season, Stellies have dropped to 14th in the Premiership after 14 games. After Steve Barker's shock mid-season departure to Simba SC after eight and a half years as head coach, he was replaced at the helm by Gavin Hunt.

Hunt has won four Premiership titles - three with SuperSport United and one with Bidvest Wits. Among the other clubs he has coached are Kaizer Chiefs, one of the country's most famous.

Sekhukhune head coach Eric Tinkler was previously in charge at Chiefs' Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates.

Tinkler always famously struggled to beat Barker and Sekhukhune were knocked out of the MTN8 semi-finals by Stellies earlier this season. In the league, Sekhukhune are in third place and appear to be in a title fight with Pirates, Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Babina Noko have reinforced over the mid-season break with the signings of midfielder Lebo Phiri, winger Amede Tidiane Diomandé, and striker Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela.

To add another twist - Mojela was signed from none other than Stellenbosch, where a knee injury last season prevented him from fulfilling his potential.

Gavin Hunt is the new Stellenbosch FC coach. Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Key details:

Date: Jan. 20 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)

Venue: Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane

How to watch: The match is currently scheduled for streaming on SuperSport OTT 6.

Team news:

The major headline as far as team news is concerned is the arrival of Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela at Sekhukhune from Stellies. However, both clubs have been active in the mid-season break.

Stellies have signed former Orlando Pirates right-back Wayde Jooste as a free agent. Meanwhile, attacking midfielder/forward André de Jong has left them for the Buccaneers.

While Sekhukhune have brought in Mojela, Amede Tidiane and Lebo Phiri, they have also allowed defensive midfielder Miguel Timm to depart for Cape Town City only half a season after joining Babina Noko from Orlando Pirates.

Expected lineups

Sekhukhune United

GK Renaldo Leaner

LWB Vuyo Letlapa | CB Daniel Cardoso | CB Bright Ndlovu | CB Trésor Yamba | RWB Mokete Mogaila

CM Lebo Phiri | CM Siphesihle Mkhize

LW Keletso Makgalwa | ST Bradley Grobler| RW Vusimuzi Mncube

Stellenbosch

GK Sage Stephens

LB Omega Mdaka | CB Henri Stanic | CB Thabo Moloisane | RB Wayde Jooste

CM Thato Khiba | CM Mthetheleli Mthiyane

LW Langelihle Phili | AM Sanele Barns | RW Devin Titus

ST Ashley Cupido

Stats:

In 13 matches against Stellenbosch, Eric Tinkler has only won once in regulation time and once more on penalties (both with Maritzburg United during the 2019/20 season).

New Sekhukhune signing Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela scored a total of 6 goals in 24 appearances for Stellenbosch FC.