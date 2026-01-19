Sekhukhune United vs Stellenbosch FC - Teams, kick-off time, how to watch

Sekhukhune United will resume their Betway Premiership campaign at the Peter Mokaba Stadium against Stellenbosch FC -- as Gavin Hunt sits in their dugout for the first time -- on Jan. 20.
The match has been an important one in recent years, as Stellies have beaten Babina Noko into third place in each of the last two seasons.
Fourth place in 2023-24 was enough for Sekhukhune to qualify for the 2024-25 CAF Confederation Cup. However, they were eliminated in the second qualification round, while Stellies made the semi-finals.
Last season, Stellies clinched Confederation Cup qualification at Sekhukhune's expense even though they repeated their league finishes from the previous season. This was a result of Kaizer Chiefs claiming South Africa's second Confederation Cup spot by winning the Nedbank Cup despite their ninth-place Premiership finish.
This season, Stellies have dropped to 14th in the Premiership after 14 games. After Steve Barker's shock mid-season departure to Simba SC after eight and a half years as head coach, he was replaced at the helm by Gavin Hunt.
Hunt has won four Premiership titles - three with SuperSport United and one with Bidvest Wits. Among the other clubs he has coached are Kaizer Chiefs, one of the country's most famous.
Sekhukhune head coach Eric Tinkler was previously in charge at Chiefs' Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates.
Tinkler always famously struggled to beat Barker and Sekhukhune were knocked out of the MTN8 semi-finals by Stellies earlier this season. In the league, Sekhukhune are in third place and appear to be in a title fight with Pirates, Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Babina Noko have reinforced over the mid-season break with the signings of midfielder Lebo Phiri, winger Amede Tidiane Diomandé, and striker Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela.
To add another twist - Mojela was signed from none other than Stellenbosch, where a knee injury last season prevented him from fulfilling his potential.
Key details:
Date: Jan. 20 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)
Venue: Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane
How to watch: The match is currently scheduled for streaming on SuperSport OTT 6.
Team news:
The major headline as far as team news is concerned is the arrival of Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela at Sekhukhune from Stellies. However, both clubs have been active in the mid-season break.
Stellies have signed former Orlando Pirates right-back Wayde Jooste as a free agent. Meanwhile, attacking midfielder/forward André de Jong has left them for the Buccaneers.
While Sekhukhune have brought in Mojela, Amede Tidiane and Lebo Phiri, they have also allowed defensive midfielder Miguel Timm to depart for Cape Town City only half a season after joining Babina Noko from Orlando Pirates.
Expected lineups
Sekhukhune United
LWB Vuyo Letlapa | CB Daniel Cardoso | CB Bright Ndlovu | CB Trésor Yamba | RWB Mokete Mogaila
CM Lebo Phiri | CM Siphesihle Mkhize
LW Keletso Makgalwa | ST Bradley Grobler| RW Vusimuzi Mncube
Stellenbosch
LB Omega Mdaka | CB Henri Stanic | CB Thabo Moloisane | RB Wayde Jooste
CM Thato Khiba | CM Mthetheleli Mthiyane
LW Langelihle Phili | AM Sanele Barns | RW Devin Titus
Stats:
In 13 matches against Stellenbosch, Eric Tinkler has only won once in regulation time and once more on penalties (both with Maritzburg United during the 2019/20 season).
New Sekhukhune signing Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela scored a total of 6 goals in 24 appearances for Stellenbosch FC.