CAF condemn AFCON final chaos, promise investigation into players, officials

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will be investigating footage of players and officials' behaviour in the wake of the chaotic, and sometimes violent, scenes during the Africa Cup of Nations final.

The match between Senegal and hosts Morocco in Rabat on Sunday was physical but normal for most of the match, but descended into chaotic scenes near full time when a pair of calls went against Senegal.

The second, which saw Real Madrid's Brahim Díaz appeal vociferously for a penalty after being brought down in the box, saw a VAR review go the way of Morocco. Senegal fans kicked off in the stands, and players and coaches also became embroiled.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw seemed to call his players off the field, and they went down the tunnel before being called back by veteran Sadio Mané. It was a delay of around 17 minutes, during which time police had to intervene in the stands.

Diaz went on to miss the penalty, which took the match to extra time. Pape Gueye scored for the Teranga Lions, securing the title, but the match was blighted already.

CAF said in a statement: "The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") condemns the unacceptable behaviour of some players and officials during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat last night.

"CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organizers.

"CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty."

After the match, the discord continued, as Senegal's press conference went off the rails, with journalists arguing, and eventually the conference was abandoned.