Gueye's wondergoal winner amid AFCON final chaos and drama: Moment of the Weekend

The 2025 AFCON final was one of the great finals of any sporting tournament, ever.

Senegal vs Morocco on Sunday had it all: two quality teams going toe-to-toe, drama of the kind you rarely see in elite sport, controversy (to put it mildly), towels being subject to attempted stealing, poor refereeing, a team walking out in protest, a legend getting his team back on the field to make sure the game went on, a cheeky Panenka-gone-wrong in the last minute of an over-extended injury time... but the one thing that is getting buried in all this, the one thing that we're in danger of forgetting about was the one moment that decided the destiny of the tournament.

The winning goal.

And it was an absolute all-timer.

It started -- as the clock ticked over into the fourth minute of extra time -- with Sadio Mané latching on to a loose touch from Morocco's Neil El Aynauoui deep in the Senegal half. It was an interception born of the intensity that has defined modern AFCON's greatest footballer, and once he got the ball, his team set off around him. He shrugged off El Aynauoui's attempted shirt grab, casually dropped a shoulder past the onrushing Oussama Targhalline, and with both Moroccan midfielders chasing him, backheeled it to captain Idrissa Gana Gueye, who immediately swept it forward to Pape Gueye to his left.

Thanks to Mane's little run, and Cherif Ndiaye's intelligent run to the other direction ahead of him, Gueye had the entirety of the left side of midfield to run into, and that's just what he did. With huge, awkward, loping strides, the tall midfielder covered the ground with a speed that wasn't obvious -- much like how a locomotive seems slower from afar than it's actually going, Gueye was at the edge of the Moroccan box before anyone really knew what was happening.

By then the home team's icon and reigning African footballer of the year Achraf Hakimi attempted to close him down. But seeing Hakimi race in, Gueye stepped across him, rode his tackle and appeared to slip just as he was cocking his left leg for a shot.

Even at this point, the danger wasn't apparent. Sure, Gueye had gotten close to opening the scoring in the fifth minute of the game only to see his close-range header saved by the brilliant Yassine Bounou, but he just wasn't the kind of player that posed much of a goal threat. Especially in a team that appeared littered with it across the park. After all, in 269 professional matches across all his clubs, the Villarreal man had scored just 15 times. In 39 matches for Senegal, he'd scored 5 times. This wasn't a goal scorer... and besides, he appeared to have lost his balance.

Except he hadn't. Keeping steady for just long enough, Gueye unleashed a thunderbolt from inside the Morrocco box that smashed into the underside of the crossbar near the far post and cannoned into the net. There was no looping arc, no extravagant curve that the ball took to defy Bounou's reach. It went straight as a football can go, passing Bounou before the keeper could even stretch out his left hand properly (not that it would have made a difference if he had, the shot was too far away): the power unreal, the placement even better.

As the whistles from the vast home support fell silent and the roars from the small selection of Senegalese fans echoed around the stadium, Gueye took off in wild celebration. For much of this tournament, and indeed before, Gueye's value for Pape Thiaw and his Senegal outfit had been that unbeatable mix of discipline and all-action energy he brought to midfield.

But on the day that mattered, with controversy erupting all around him on the grandest continental stage of them all, it was his wonder goal that saw Senegal crowned champions of Africa for just the second time.