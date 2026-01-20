Indians in action at BWF Indonesia Masters, Tata Steel Chess Masters, Hockey India League: Indian Sports LIVE, January 20

Open Extended Reactions

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is here and brings with it, a whole new set of sports events. It's a big year for Indian sport -- with the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games coming up later this year. There are also two Chess World Championship, where the open and women's sections could both feature Indians in them.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on January 20, 2026.

What's on today?

Chess : The Tata Steel is underway in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands where a number of top Indians are in action.

Hockey : The Hockey India league will feature a double header - Hyderabad Toofans vs HIL GC at 5 PM, followed by Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club at 7:30 PM.

Wrestling : The Pro Wrestling League continues with Punjab Royals taking on Tiigers of Mumbai Dangal.

Shooting : The year's first Rifle/Pistol National Selection Trials 1&2 (Group A) underway in New Delhi.

Cycling : The Pune Grand Tour 2026, which offers 2028 Los Angeles Olympics qualification points and features 164 riders from 28 teams across 35 countries, continues.

Badminton : A host of Indians in action in the qualifying rounds to the BWF Indonesia Masters

The 2026 Khelo India Winter Games start in Leh.

What happened yesterday?