New York mayor Zohran Mamdani hosts AFCON watch party

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani hosted an Africa Cup of Nations watch party during Sunday's final between Morocco and Senegal.

Sporting an Arsenal jersey, the 34-year-old mayor hosted the watch party at the at the Manhattan Surrogate's Court in New York City.

"I will tell you, as a man who is proud to be born in Kampala, Uganda, I am rooting for Africa today," Mamdani told fans at the event.

"I know that what bonds so many of us here today is a love of a continent where many of us were born or many of us come from, and a love of the game that gives so much of us life on a day to day basis.

"Some of my favourite memories as a soccer fan come back to 2002 -- the Senegalese team. The only day that my dad let me go late to school was to watch Papa Bouba Diop score against France in that opening game.

"And then just two years ago, so many of us here in New York City were just enjoying watching Morocco get to the furthest stage of any African team in history in the World Cup."

Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations title after beating Morocco 1-0 in Rabat. Samah Zidan/Anadolu via Getty Images

"While I know that we wish we could be in Rabat 3,600 miles from here, I am excited that we can take this moment to celebrate what it can look like to bring the world's game to New York City," Mamdani said.

"Today is a chance for us to enjoy this game, to enjoy this city we call home, and also enjoy the places that we come from."

Last year, LasDar Lbahja -- a Moroccan restaurant in New York City -- posted a clip of Mamdani joining customers to watch Morocco play the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Truly one of the kindest, happiest, and most humble people," LasDar Lbahja wrote on Instagram. 'He watched the game with everyone, smiling, laughing and sharing genuine joy like family. No ego, just good energy and respect for the culture and the people."