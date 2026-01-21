Mamelodi Sundowns seek upper hand at CAF Champions League group stage halfway point

The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League. (2:54)

Do Arsenal have the best squad in Europe? (2:54)

Open Extended Reactions

Mamelodi Sundowns will host Sudan's Al-Hilal at Loftus Versfeld on Friday in a top-of-the-table CAF Champions League Group C clash.

Both teams have picked up four points in their opening two fixtures, but Sundowns currently lead the group on goal difference.

The Brazilians began their group stage campaign with a 3-1 win over DR Congo's Saint-Éloi Lupopo and followed up with a 0-0 draw against former head coach Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger.

Current Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has been subject to speculation regarding his future with Pitso Mosimane linked with a potential return. However, the Portuguese mentor has remained defiant as talks between Mosimane and Sundowns have reportedly been affected by legal proceedings related to his first stint in charge.

Peter Shalulile could be key for Mamelodi Sundowns against Al-Hilal in the CAF Champions League this week. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

"The problem is nowadays, people discuss football on the phone, and they speak about things they have absolutely no idea of," Cardoso told the media.

"That gives a lot of echo to things that don't even exist... People are discussing things that they probably would like to happen.

"Having a phone, a blog, and some followers give echo to people who don't know what they are speaking about.

"Sundowns is a club that is ruled from the inside to the outside, not from the outside to the inside. There's strong leadership, strong sports direction (under sporting director Flemming Berg), a very strong coach, and a very strong locker room. The doors of Chloorkop are so strong that those things like that don't enter; we are united.

"We are working hard to please our fans. And we need them not to let themselves be poisoned by the outside, keep supporting us."

Sundowns' form has been inconsistent by their lofty standards in the Betway Premiership. However, if there is a way for Cardoso to retain his job, strong form in the CAF Champions League - a trophy the club values highly - would count in his favour.

Key details

Date: Friday, Jan. 23 at 20:00 CAT (18:00 GMT) Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria How to watch: The game will be live on SuperSport's channel 202 for South African viewers.

Team news

Themba Zwane is back from injury for Mamelodi Sundowns and came off the bench in their 2-0 win over Orbit College on Monday. Expected lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Grant Kekana | CB Malibongwe Khoza | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena | CM Nuno Santos

LW Kutlwano Letlhaku | ST Peter Shalulile | RW Arthur Sales

Al-Hilal

GK Farid Ouédraogo

LB Ernest Luzolo | CB Mustafa Karshom | CB Mohamed Saeed Ahmed | RB Steven Ebuela

LM Abdelrazig Omer | CM Waliedin Khidir | CM Madické Kane | RM Adama Coulibaly

ST Sunday Adetunji | ST Mohamed Abdelrahman

Stats

Mamelodi Sundowns have made the knockout stages in eight out of the last nine CAF Champions League seasons, winning the trophy in 2016.

In the Rwanda Premier League (where Al-Hilal are currently playing due to the Sudanese Civil War), Friday's visitors lead the league and have scored 39 goals in 15 games - 15 more than the next best offense has achieved in two more league games.