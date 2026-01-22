Sindhu, Lakshya, Srikanth in action at BWF Indonesia Masters; HIL continues: Indian Sports LIVE, January 22

Open Extended Reactions

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is here and brings with it, a whole new set of sports events. It's a big year for Indian sport -- with the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games coming up later this year. There are also two Chess World Championship, where the open and women's sections could both feature Indians in them.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on January 22, 2026.

What's on today?

Chess : The Tata Steel is underway in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands where a number of top Indians are in action.

Badminton: Indians in action in the second round of BWF Indonesia Masters.

Hockey : JSW Soorma Hockey Club face SG Pipers in a must-win game at 7:30 PM.

Wrestling : The Pro Wrestling League continues.

Cycling: The Pune Grand Tour 2026, which offers 2028 Los Angeles Olympics qualification points and features 164 riders from 28 teams across 35 countries, continues.

What happened yesterday?