England, Saracens hooker Jamie George to retire in 2027

Open Extended Reactions

Jamie George will retire next year. Mateo Occhi/Getty Images

England and Saracens hooker Jamie George has confirmed he will retire after the end of 2027 after signing a one-year contract extension with the Premiership club.

George will finish with Saracens at the end of their 2026-2027 season before hanging up the boots at the end of the year, with the Rugby World Cup in Australia set to be held in September.

The England hooker has won 105 caps for his country and captained the side in 2024. He has been on three British and Irish Lions tours in 2017, 2021 and 2025.

One of England's finest hookers, George has been at the forefront of the side's successes in the past decade, winning three Six Nations crowns in 2016 (Grand Slam), 2017 and 2020.

He was a key part of the side that reached the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Japan, beating the All Blacks in the semifinals before they lost to South Africa in the final.

On Thursday, Saracens confirmed George's contract extension, with the 35-year-old also announcing it will be his last having played more than 300 games for the club.

"It means a lot to me that I will be retiring a one club man," George said.

George went on three tours with the British and Irish Lions. David Rogers/Getty Images

"Supporting Saracens is what made me fall in love with the sport.

"Having joined the club as a 14-year-old, this club has not only shaped me as a player but more importantly as a man and I will be eternally grateful for everything that the club has done for me.

"I have always been very open and honest and I wanted to continue to do that with regards to my retirement. I'm sure it seems early to be announcing this with another season to go, but I want to make sure I soak up every moment of my final season -- I am more motivated than ever to finish my career at Saracens in a successful way.

"It has been an absolute honour to live out my childhood dreams. I have created so many special memories and I have no doubt that there will be plenty more to come."

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said he was delighted George will finish his career at the London club.

"Club legend doesn't even begin to do justice to the extraordinary contribution that Jamie has had at Saracens," McCall said.

"He has been central to all the good things that have been achieved over the years. Equally, his loyalty to the club, particularly when it was most needed, is something we will never forget.

"Jamie's patience, especially in his early years, his competitive spirit, rugby IQ, talent and inner drive have all led to one of the great careers.

"We are over the moon that Jamie will be with us for his final season and we all look forward to celebrating a true one club man."