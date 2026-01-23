        <
          National Lacrosse League: Week 9 game-by-game preview

          play
          Toronto Rock's Mark Matthews with a Goal vs. Knighthawks (0:21)

          • ESPN staffJan 23, 2026, 12:00 PM

          Week 9 of the 2025-26 NLL season is upon us, with four games on the schedule spread out between Friday and Saturday.

          The Saskatchewan Rush are atop the standings after the first eight weeks, at 6-1, followed by the Colorado Mammoth and Rochester Knighthawks, who are both 4-2.

          Here's a look at the entire schedule for Week 9, plus key players to watch heading into each game. And remember: All games this season can be seen on the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub.

          Games on tap

          Note: All times Eastern.

          Friday, Jan. 23

          San Diego Seals (2-3) at Philadelphia Wings (1-4) | 7 p.m.
          Vancouver Warriors (3-2) at Ottawa Black Bears (4-3) | 7:30 p.m.

          Saturday, Jan. 24

          Georgia Swarm (3-3) at Toronto Rock (3-2) | 7 p.m.
          Oshawa FireWolves (2-5) at Colorado Mammoth (4-2) | 9 p.m.

          FRIDAY'S GAMES

          San Diego Seals (2-3) at Philadelphia Wings (1-4)

          7 p.m. ET | Xfinity Mobile Arena

          Leading scorers:

          Seals: Tre Leclaire (13 G, 11 A) | Wings: Brennan O'Neill (12 G, 15 A)

          Goaltenders:

          Seals: Christopher Origlieri (126 saves, 0.75 SV%) | Wings: Nick Damude (186 saves, 0.80 SV%)

          Vancouver Warriors (3-2) at Ottawa Black Bears (4-3)

          7:30 p.m. ET | Canadian Tire Centre

          Leading scorers:

          Warriors: Keegan Bal (10 G, 21 A) | Black Bears: Jeff Teat (19 G, 32 A)

          Goaltenders:

          Warriors: Christian Del Bianco (216 saves, 0.83 SV%) | Black Bears: Zach Higgins (255 saves, 0.76 SV%)

          SATURDAY'S GAMES

          Georgia Swarm (3-3) at Toronto Rock (3-2)

          7 p.m. ET | TD Coliseum

          Leading scorers:

          Swarm: Shayne Jackson (13 G, 10 A) | Rock: CJ Kirst (13 G, 10 A)

          Goaltenders:

          Swarm: Brett Dobson (252 saves, 0.87 SV%) | Rock: Nick Rose (166 saves, 0.81 SV%)

          Oshawa FireWolves (2-5) at Colorado Mammoth (4-2)

          9 p.m. ET | Ball Arena

          Leading scorers:

          FireWolves: Alex Simmons (18 G, 21 A) | Mammoth: Will Malcom (16 G, 19 A)

          Goaltenders:

          FireWolves: Doug Jamieson (270 saves, 0.81 SV%) | Mammoth: Dillon Ward (242 saves, 0.83 SV%)

          Week 8 highlights

          play
          1:15
          Halifax Thunderbirds vs. Colorado Mammoth - Game Highlights

          Watch the Game Highlights from Halifax Thunderbirds vs. Colorado Mammoth, 01/16/2026

          play
          1:17
          Vancouver Warriors vs. San Diego Seals - Game Highlights

          Watch the Game Highlights from Vancouver Warriors vs. San Diego Seals, 01/16/2026

          play
          1:15
          Georgia Swarm vs. Calgary Roughnecks - Game Highlights

          Watch the Game Highlights from Georgia Swarm vs. Calgary Roughnecks, 01/16/2026

          play
          1:16
          Rochester Knighthawks vs. Toronto Rock - Game Highlights

          Watch the Game Highlights from Rochester Knighthawks vs. Toronto Rock, 01/17/2026

          play
          1:18
          Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs. Philadelphia Wings - Game Highlights

          Watch the Game Highlights from Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs. Philadelphia Wings, 01/17/2026