National Lacrosse League: Week 9 game-by-game preview

Week 9 of the 2025-26 NLL season is upon us, with four games on the schedule spread out between Friday and Saturday.

The Saskatchewan Rush are atop the standings after the first eight weeks, at 6-1, followed by the Colorado Mammoth and Rochester Knighthawks, who are both 4-2.

Here's a look at the entire schedule for Week 9, plus key players to watch heading into each game. And remember: All games this season can be seen on the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub.

Games on tap

Note: All times Eastern.

Friday, Jan. 23

San Diego Seals (2-3) at Philadelphia Wings (1-4) | 7 p.m.

Vancouver Warriors (3-2) at Ottawa Black Bears (4-3) | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 24

Georgia Swarm (3-3) at Toronto Rock (3-2) | 7 p.m.

Oshawa FireWolves (2-5) at Colorado Mammoth (4-2) | 9 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

San Diego Seals (2-3) at Philadelphia Wings (1-4)

7 p.m. ET | Xfinity Mobile Arena

Leading scorers:

Seals: Tre Leclaire (13 G, 11 A) | Wings: Brennan O'Neill (12 G, 15 A)

Goaltenders:

Seals: Christopher Origlieri (126 saves, 0.75 SV%) | Wings: Nick Damude (186 saves, 0.80 SV%)

Vancouver Warriors (3-2) at Ottawa Black Bears (4-3)

7:30 p.m. ET | Canadian Tire Centre

Leading scorers:

Warriors: Keegan Bal (10 G, 21 A) | Black Bears: Jeff Teat (19 G, 32 A)

Goaltenders:

Warriors: Christian Del Bianco (216 saves, 0.83 SV%) | Black Bears: Zach Higgins (255 saves, 0.76 SV%)

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Georgia Swarm (3-3) at Toronto Rock (3-2)

7 p.m. ET | TD Coliseum

Leading scorers:

Swarm: Shayne Jackson (13 G, 10 A) | Rock: CJ Kirst (13 G, 10 A)

Goaltenders:

Swarm: Brett Dobson (252 saves, 0.87 SV%) | Rock: Nick Rose (166 saves, 0.81 SV%)

Oshawa FireWolves (2-5) at Colorado Mammoth (4-2)

9 p.m. ET | Ball Arena

Leading scorers:

FireWolves: Alex Simmons (18 G, 21 A) | Mammoth: Will Malcom (16 G, 19 A)

Goaltenders:

FireWolves: Doug Jamieson (270 saves, 0.81 SV%) | Mammoth: Dillon Ward (242 saves, 0.83 SV%)

Week 8 highlights

