Orlando Pirates aim to regain top spot in visit to former boss Eric Tinkler

Orlando Pirates can reclaim top spot in the Betway Premiership with a win over Sekhukhune United in Polokwane on Saturday - even though the Sea Robbers would still have a game in hand over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sundowns went top with a 2-0 win over Orbit College on Monday and now have 29 points from 14 games. Orlando Pirates, who have 28 points from 12 matches, look likely to be their biggest title rivals again - as they have been in each of the last three seasons.
To leapfrog Sundowns at the top of the table, Abdeslam Ouaddou must engineer a win over former Pirates head coach Eric Tinkler.
Tinkler was in charge of Orlando Pirates from December 2014 - June 2016. The former Barnsley defensive midfielder went trophyless at Pirates, but later won the 2016-17 Nedbank Cup with Cape Town City and the 2017-18 MTN8 with SuperSport United.
His Sekhukhune suffered a blow on Tuesday, as they lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch in the Premiership due to a strike on debut from Tshegofatso Mabasa - who incidentally just arrived at Stellies on loan from Pirates.
However, given that they sit fourth in the league, Sekhukhune may still be considered title race dark horses and can put themselves back in the mix with a win over the Buccaneers.
Key details
Date: Saturday, Jan. 24 at 15:30 CAT (13:30 GMT) Venue: Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane How to watch: The match is scheduled for broadcast on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202.
Team news
Masindi Nemtajela is set to miss the game due to suspension, while new Orlando Pirates striker/attacking midfielder Andre de Jong, winger Daniel Msendami and left-sided defender Mpho Chabatsane could be in line to make their debuts. Expected lineups
Sekhukhune United
GK Renaldo Leaner
LWB Vuyo Letlapa | CB Daniel Cardoso | CB Bright Ndlovu | CB Trésor Yamba | RWB Mokete Mogaila
CM Thabang Monare | CM Sydney Malivha
LW Keletso Makgalwa | ST Bradley Grobler | RW Vusimuzi Mncube
Orlando Pirates
GK Sipho Chaine
LB Deon Hotto | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | CB Lebone Seema | RB Thabiso Lebitso
CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Makhehlene Makhaula
LW Oswin Appollis | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Tshepang Moremi
ST Evidence Makgopa
Stats
Orlando Pirates have won nine and drawn one of their last 10 Premiership matches, with their only dropped points in that timespan being at Loftus Versfeld against Mamelodi Sundowns.
Orlando Pirates were the best-represented club in Hugo Broos' 25-man AFCON squad, with nine players in the mix including Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who has now departed for Chicago Fire.