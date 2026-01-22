Orlando Pirates aim to regain top spot in visit to former boss Eric Tinkler

Senegal celebrate their AFCON championship victory with an open top bus parade through the streets of Dakar. (1:33)

Orlando Pirates can reclaim top spot in the Betway Premiership with a win over Sekhukhune United in Polokwane on Saturday - even though the Sea Robbers would still have a game in hand over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns went top with a 2-0 win over Orbit College on Monday and now have 29 points from 14 games. Orlando Pirates, who have 28 points from 12 matches, look likely to be their biggest title rivals again - as they have been in each of the last three seasons.

To leapfrog Sundowns at the top of the table, Abdeslam Ouaddou must engineer a win over former Pirates head coach Eric Tinkler.

Tinkler was in charge of Orlando Pirates from December 2014 - June 2016. The former Barnsley defensive midfielder went trophyless at Pirates, but later won the 2016-17 Nedbank Cup with Cape Town City and the 2017-18 MTN8 with SuperSport United.

His Sekhukhune suffered a blow on Tuesday, as they lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch in the Premiership due to a strike on debut from Tshegofatso Mabasa - who incidentally just arrived at Stellies on loan from Pirates.

However, given that they sit fourth in the league, Sekhukhune may still be considered title race dark horses and can put themselves back in the mix with a win over the Buccaneers.

Orlando Pirates will be determined to return to the top of the South African Premiership points table. Abeer Ahmed/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key details

Date: Saturday, Jan. 24 at 15:30 CAT (13:30 GMT) Venue: Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane How to watch: The match is scheduled for broadcast on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202.

Team news

Masindi Nemtajela is set to miss the game due to suspension, while new Orlando Pirates striker/attacking midfielder Andre de Jong, winger Daniel Msendami and left-sided defender Mpho Chabatsane could be in line to make their debuts. Expected lineups

Sekhukhune United

GK Renaldo Leaner

LWB Vuyo Letlapa | CB Daniel Cardoso | CB Bright Ndlovu | CB Trésor Yamba | RWB Mokete Mogaila

CM Thabang Monare | CM Sydney Malivha

LW Keletso Makgalwa | ST Bradley Grobler | RW Vusimuzi Mncube

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | CB Lebone Seema | RB Thabiso Lebitso

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Makhehlene Makhaula

LW Oswin Appollis | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Tshepang Moremi

ST Evidence Makgopa

Stats

Orlando Pirates have won nine and drawn one of their last 10 Premiership matches, with their only dropped points in that timespan being at Loftus Versfeld against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates were the best-represented club in Hugo Broos' 25-man AFCON squad, with nine players in the mix including Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who has now departed for Chicago Fire.