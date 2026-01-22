2026 WWE Royal Rumble: How to watch in UK, TV channel, live stream, date, start time, matches, entrants

Open Extended Reactions

Rey Mysterio will be in the Royal Rumble. Getty

The iconic Royal Rumble match heads outside of North America for the first time, and will be hosted in Saudi Arabia this year.

It is the first Premium Live Event of 2026 for WWE, as the Road to WrestleMania begins.

Here's everything that UK fans need to know about the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble.

When is the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble?

The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble is on Saturday Jan. 31.

It begins at 7 p.m. GMT, a huge boost for UK fans who are accustomed to watching in the early hours.

The time is equivalent to a 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT start.

The event takes place in the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch 2026 WWE Royal Rumble in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch via Netflix. A subscription, which begins at £5.99, will provide access to the live broadcast and replays.

ESPN are broadcasting the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble in the US.

2026 WWE Royal Rumble matches

- 30-man Royal Rumble match

- 30-woman Royal Rumble match

- Drew McIntyre v.s TBC (the winner of a fatal-four-way match at Saturday Night's Main Event) for the Undisputed WWE Championship

- AJ Styles vs. Gunther - Career-threatening match , Styles must retire if he loses

Entrants to Royal Rumble matches

The 30 slots will continue to fill up in the days leading up to the event. And surprise entrants are often a highlight for WWE fans. But here are the confirmed entrants so far...

Men's Royal Rumble (Confirmed)

- Cody Rhodes

- Gunther

- Jey Uso

- Rey Mysterio

- Dragon Lee

- Penta

Women's Royal Rumble (Confirmed)

- Rhea Ripley

- IYO SKY

- Liv Morgan

- Roxanne Perez

- Raquel Rodriguez

- Bayley

- Asuka

- Lyra Valkyria

- Kairi Sane

What do the winners of the Royal Rumble matches earn?

The opportunity to main-event at WrestleMania 42.

Royal Rumble winners earn the right to challenge a champion of their choice on the grandest stage of them all.