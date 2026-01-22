Jens Hauge is Bodo's home hero with golazo vs Manchester City: UCL MOTW

Open Extended Reactions

You've probably heard stories like his before. 'Young boy grows up in a town home to a not-so-well-known football team (in this case an Arctic town called Bodo, and a club called Bodo/Glimt). He joins that hometown club's academy, rockets through the ranks, makes an instant impact on introduction to the senior team (a hattrick inside half an hour on debut, as a sub). Has a few highs and lows in his fledgling career but the highs are so good that a big, big team comes calling (here, AC Milan). Scores first goal for them inside a month of joining. Fades away with alarming rapidity, confidence drained in the much tougher environs of a bigger league, benched and forgotten. Gets sent on loan to a less-big, but still quite big club (Bayer Leverkusen) where he scores on debut, but he remains a shadow of that old, take-all-comers youngster that ripped through his hometown academy. Gets sent on loan to a smaller club (Gent) and doesn't do much. Then, three years after he left, he goes back to the club that made him.'

You know what happens now. 'He plays out his career at the small, hometown club. Happy, but having never shown the world the true potential of his talent.' How many such stories have we heard, how many such players have we seen.

Jens Petter Hauge could have been just one of those names.

Jens Petter Hauge scores Bodo/Glimt's third goal against Manchester City Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images

Except this season - which is his and his club's first in the UEFA Champions League - he decided to remind Europe of his talent. A brace against Tottenham Hotspur almost saw Bodo grab their first win in the CL, a late strike dragged his club to a draw at Borussia Dortmund. And then, on Tuesday, came Manchester City.

Giants of today's game, City were going through a rough patch domestically, but everyone expected only one result on the freezing shores of the Norwegian Sea. After all, this was Pep Guardiola's Galacticos, Erling Haaland and assorted big names all starting, up against a team that ten years ago had been playing in the Norwegian second division: exactly the kind of mismatch that underlines the skewed balance of riches in modern football. But Bodo/Glimt hadn't read that script.

Jens Petter Hauge raced to the edge of the City box: too fast, too purposeful for Rodri. Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images

Knowing that a loss would end their interest in this season's CL, Bodo raced out of the traps. A Kasper Hogh double -- a header at the back post + a neat finish from a cutback (both on the counter) -- saw them take a 2-0 lead inside 24 minutes. Dreamland. The score remained 2-0 as the clock inched towards the hour mark, Bodo keeping City at bay but knowing that they needed one more to make sure.

Then, in the 58th minute, entered -- stage left -- Jens Hauge.

Collecting the ball on the left touchline, he cut inside leisurely, drawing Rodri to him. A quick stepover and a sudden burst of pace left the former Ballon d'Or winner grasping at his shadow. Pace increasing with every small step he took, he raced to the edge of the City box: too fast, too purposeful for Rodri, or the incoming Rayan Aït-Nouri, to stop. As he approached the D, he looked up, and curl-smashed a sensational strike right into the top corner of Gianluigi Donnarumma's far post. So perfect was the strike, the big Italian didn't even think of making a dive for it.

For the 8,000 odd in the Asympra stadion, the abiding memory was Hauge’s rocket as much as it was the win itself, for that was a hit that they had always known he was capable of. Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images

The young boy who could have been a superstar had returned home, seeking comfort, seeking solace... and on a freezing January night had scored his boyhood club's most memorable goal. That third goal killed off City's feeble challenge, and even though Rayan Cherki got one back for the English side, the score ended 3-1 in Bodo's favour. For the 8,000 odd in the Asympra stadion, the abiding memory was Hauge's rocket as much as it was the win itself, for that was a hit that they had always known he was capable of.

Still alive in the Champions League, they now go into the last league-stage match knowing that a positive result could well see them playing knockout CL football in their debut season. Sure, there's the small matter of having to face Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano in that match... but as Bodo/Glimt and Jens Hauge will tell you: so what?