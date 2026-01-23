Reyes, Bustamante, Strickland, Souquet provide rare gathering of pool greatness

Open Extended Reactions

The Philippines is first and foremost a basketball-crazy country but there's no denying that billiard tables have also long been part of national sporting culture; spaces where Filipinos didn't just compete, but ruled. From smoky pool halls to the world stage, the Philippines has produced cue artists who shaped the sport and inspired generations.

After the successful staging of the Reyes Cup and the Philippine Open last year, tournament organizer Matchroom wasted no time returning to Manila in early 2026, with the WNT Legends from Jan. 21-23 at the Gateway Mall bringing world-class billiards back to Filipino fans.

The three-day showcase has brought together icons from different eras, headlined by three-time nine-ball world champion Earl Strickland, two-time world champion Ralf Souquet, and Philippine legends Efren "Bata" Reyes and Django Bustamante. It is a rare gathering of greatness; four players whose careers helped to define professional pool across decades.

For Matchroom CEO Emily Frazier, organizing the event in the Philippines carried both professional pride and personal meaning -- especially with Reyes at the center of it all.

More than an exhibition, the WNT Legends serves as a celebration of legacy, rivalries, and the enduring connection between the Philippines and billiards. It is a nod to the country's golden era while reminding fans why these players became household names in the first place.

"Obviously, Efren "Bata" Reyes, we want to honor him by doing an event here; not only having the Reyes Cup named after him," Frazier told ESPN. "But to also have Django, then to bring Earl over here, and as well as Ralf Souquet. It just felt like a really good match-up of four icons of the sport, and we got three days of great action.

"I think it's great. You know, it is early in the morning at 10 o'clock [on Day 1]. We had people coming in here, which I obviously love.

The organizers also staged the Philippines Open from Oct. 21-25 last year, won by Spain's David Alcaide from a field of the world's top players. Prior to that, the second edition of the Reyes Cup saw Team Asia dominate Team Rest of the World under the leadership of team captain Bustamante.

"We've got to bring the Philippines Open back, right," Frazier said.

"So, hopefully this October, we'll be doing the Reyes Cup followed by the Philippines Open.

"Hopefully here, and I'd love to be at Araneta Coliseum for the Reyes Cup. I mean, we'd all love that, wouldn't we? That one table in the middle, all the fans, and bring back the 'Thrilla in Manila.'"

Meanwhile, at Gateway Mall, the WNT Legends has delivered compelling storylines.

Filipino legends Reyes and Bustamente made their presence felt on Day 1, while Souquet and Strickland bounced back with victories on Day 2 to set up an intriguing final day as the Philippines remains a true home of elite billiards.

"The pros loved the Philippines Open last year," Frazier said.

"I mean, they all voted it as one of their favorite tournaments. So we're due to come back here next October.

"I'm doing a little bit of planning at the moment, but I think there's going to be a lot more tournaments here in the Philippines."