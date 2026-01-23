        <
        >

          Gavin Hunt seeks to take winning Stellenbosch start into CAF Confederation Cup

          play
          Are Arsenal the best team in the Champions League? (1:39)

          The ESPN 'FC TV' crew discuss which team looked the most impressive in the UEFA Champions League. (1:39)

          • Leonard Solms
            Close
              Jack of all sporting trades. Author of my 11-year-old self's fantasy story about his road to FIFA World Cup glory. Perfecting the art of writing about people who do what I said I was going to do.
            Follow on X
          Jan 23, 2026, 10:17 AM

          After getting his Stellenbosch FC reign off to a winning start in the Betway Premiership against Sekhukhune United; Gavin Hunt will look to carry the momentum into Sunday's CAF Confederation Cup visit to CR Belouizdad in Baraki, Algiers.

          Tshegofatso Mabasa scored the only goal of the game on debut as Stellenbosch picked up a 1-0 win over Sekhukhune on Tuesday.

          The win was much needed for the Cape Winelands club, who have finished third twice in a row but have endured a nightmare start to this season. The win lifted them from 14th to 13th in the Premiership table.

          However, unlike in the league, Stellies are already off to a strong start in the CAF Confederation Cup. Therefore, Gavin Hunt has inherited a winning hand from Steve Barker in this competition - with Barker now at Tanzanian giants Simba SC, who are in the CAF Champions League this season after knocking Stellenbosch out of last season's Confederation Cup semi-finals.

          In their first two group stage matches this season; Stellies beat Congo-Brazzaville's Otôho d'Oyo 1-0 and drew 1-1 to Tanzania's Singida Black Stars. As a result, they top the table after two games.

          Algeria's CR Belouizdad beat Singida Black Stars 2-0, but lost 4-1 to Otôho d'Oyo. Their double-header with Stellies is thus vital for Sead Ramović's men.

          Ramović knows South African football all too well, with the German former goalkeeper having had a stint in charge of TS Galaxy from 2021 to 2024.

          CR Belouizdad currently sit second in Algeria's Ligue 1, trailing only Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger.

          Key detail

          Date: Sunday, Jan. 25 at 21:00 CAT (19:00 GMT) Venue: Baraki Stadium How to watch: The match is scheduled for broadcast on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202.

          Team news

          Stellies have a much-changed squad compared to the one available to them in the early rounds of the Confederation Cup. Andre de Jong departed for Orlando Pirates and Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela for Sekhukhune United. Meanwhile; Wayde Jooste, Kobamelo Kodisang, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Mosa Lebusa have arrived at the club, but it is unclear if they will field these signings.

          Mabasa arrived on loan from Orlando Pirates and Kodisang on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns. Lebusa arrived after terminating his contract with Sundowns, while Jooste signed as a free agent.

          Expected lineups

          CR Belouizdad

          GK Farid Chaal

          LB Youcef Laouafi | CB Chouaib Keddad | CB Abderrahmane Bekkour | RB Houcine Benayada

          CM Abdelraouf Benguit | CM Bilal Boukerchaoui

          LW Farid El Melali | AM Abdelmalek Kelaleche | RW Abdennour Belhocini

          ST Lofti Boussouar

          Stellenbosch

          GK Sage Stephens

          LB Omega Mdaka | CB Henri Stanic | CB Mosa Lebusa | RB Enyinnaya Godswill

          CM Ibraheem Jabaar | CM Mthetheleli Mthiyane | CM Wayde Jooste

          LW Kobamelo Kodisang | ST Tshegofatso Mabasa | RW Devin Titus

          Stats

          Stellenbosch FC have only conceded three goals in their last eight CAF Confederation Cup games (including preliminary rounds).

          CR Belouizdad have won 10 Algerian Ligue 1 titles, while Stellenbosch FC are only in their seventh season as a top flight club in South Africa.