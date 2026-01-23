Gavin Hunt seeks to take winning Stellenbosch start into CAF Confederation Cup

The ESPN 'FC TV' crew discuss which team looked the most impressive in the UEFA Champions League. (1:39)

After getting his Stellenbosch FC reign off to a winning start in the Betway Premiership against Sekhukhune United; Gavin Hunt will look to carry the momentum into Sunday's CAF Confederation Cup visit to CR Belouizdad in Baraki, Algiers.

Tshegofatso Mabasa scored the only goal of the game on debut as Stellenbosch picked up a 1-0 win over Sekhukhune on Tuesday.

The win was much needed for the Cape Winelands club, who have finished third twice in a row but have endured a nightmare start to this season. The win lifted them from 14th to 13th in the Premiership table.

However, unlike in the league, Stellies are already off to a strong start in the CAF Confederation Cup. Therefore, Gavin Hunt has inherited a winning hand from Steve Barker in this competition - with Barker now at Tanzanian giants Simba SC, who are in the CAF Champions League this season after knocking Stellenbosch out of last season's Confederation Cup semi-finals.

In their first two group stage matches this season; Stellies beat Congo-Brazzaville's Otôho d'Oyo 1-0 and drew 1-1 to Tanzania's Singida Black Stars. As a result, they top the table after two games.

Algeria's CR Belouizdad beat Singida Black Stars 2-0, but lost 4-1 to Otôho d'Oyo. Their double-header with Stellies is thus vital for Sead Ramović's men.

Ramović knows South African football all too well, with the German former goalkeeper having had a stint in charge of TS Galaxy from 2021 to 2024.

CR Belouizdad currently sit second in Algeria's Ligue 1, trailing only Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger.

Gavin hunt has a point to prove in the CAF Confederation Cup PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Key detail

Date: Sunday, Jan. 25 at 21:00 CAT (19:00 GMT) Venue: Baraki Stadium How to watch: The match is scheduled for broadcast on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202.

Team news

Stellies have a much-changed squad compared to the one available to them in the early rounds of the Confederation Cup. Andre de Jong departed for Orlando Pirates and Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela for Sekhukhune United. Meanwhile; Wayde Jooste, Kobamelo Kodisang, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Mosa Lebusa have arrived at the club, but it is unclear if they will field these signings.

Mabasa arrived on loan from Orlando Pirates and Kodisang on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns. Lebusa arrived after terminating his contract with Sundowns, while Jooste signed as a free agent.

Expected lineups

CR Belouizdad

GK Farid Chaal

LB Youcef Laouafi | CB Chouaib Keddad | CB Abderrahmane Bekkour | RB Houcine Benayada

CM Abdelraouf Benguit | CM Bilal Boukerchaoui

LW Farid El Melali | AM Abdelmalek Kelaleche | RW Abdennour Belhocini

ST Lofti Boussouar

Stellenbosch

GK Sage Stephens

LB Omega Mdaka | CB Henri Stanic | CB Mosa Lebusa | RB Enyinnaya Godswill

CM Ibraheem Jabaar | CM Mthetheleli Mthiyane | CM Wayde Jooste

LW Kobamelo Kodisang | ST Tshegofatso Mabasa | RW Devin Titus

Stats

Stellenbosch FC have only conceded three goals in their last eight CAF Confederation Cup games (including preliminary rounds).

CR Belouizdad have won 10 Algerian Ligue 1 titles, while Stellenbosch FC are only in their seventh season as a top flight club in South Africa.