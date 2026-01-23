Winter Olympics: Skier Dave Ryding vows to 'give everything' in last Games

Open Extended Reactions

British skier Dave Ryding is set for his Winter Olympics farewell next month after being included in Team GB's 20-strong ski and snowboard contingent in Milan and Cortina.

The 39-year-old is widely regarded as Britain's most successful skier of all time, and the slalom specialist has been at the last four Winter Games, bagging top-20 finishes in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Ryder, who made history by becoming the first Brit to win an alpine skiing World Cup gold medal in 2022, has already signalled his intention to end his career at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Known as 'the Rocket', Ryder said: "It's a real honour to be selected to represent Team GB again.

"I've never taken for granted what it means to represent my country and to have the chance to compete for Great Britain at an Olympic Games for the fifth time is something I could only have dreamed of when I went to my first Games back in 2010.

"As everyone knows, this is my last season of ski racing, and I'm going to give everything I've got to make my final Olympics my best one. I'm really grateful to everyone who's worked to help me get here."

Dave Ryding is set to represent Team GB at his last Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina. Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Freestyle skiers Zoe Atkin and Kirsty Muir, plus snowboarders Mia Brookes and Charlotte Bankes, who specialises in the snowboard cross, have also been named in Team GB's squad.

The quartet head to Italy with high hopes having all won World Cup medals this season.

Atkin said: "Being named to Team GB for Milan Cortina 2026 is a proud and motivating moment for me. It reflects the hard work and commitment that goes into every day of training.

"It gives me even more drive as I prepare to compete on the Olympic stage. I'm excited to represent Great Britain in my second Olympics and aim to deliver my best performance in Milan," he said.