King leads Warriors past Black Bears; Del Bianco reaches milestone

Open Extended Reactions

The Vancouver Warriors defeated the Ottawa Black Bears 12-8 in Ottawa on Friday night, and goaltender Christian Del Bianco delivered a milestone performance that included 42 saves.

Offensively, Jesse King paced the Vancouvers (4-2) with a team-high six points on two goals and four assists. Keegan Bal recorded a hat trick and added two assists. Curtis Dickson, Shane Simpson and Adam Charalambides each had two goals and two assists. Matt Beers also scored.

In goal for Vancouver, Del Bianco stopped 42 of 50 shots. He also recorded an assist, marking the 100th point of his NLL career. He becomes the fourth goaltender in league history to reach 100, joining Pat O'Toole, Dallas Eliuk and Rob Blaisdell. Del Bianco held Ottawa scoreless in the fourth quarter, making nine saves in the final frame.

Jeff Teat led the Black Bears (4-4) with six points, registering a hat trick and three assists. Connor Kearnan had two goals and two assists, and Rob Hellyer had four assists. Larson Sundown had a goal and an assist, and Sam Firth and Jacob Dunbar each scored once. Goaltender Zach Higgins made 28 saves.

Up next: Both teams are back in action with road games on Jan. 31. The Warriors face the Rochester Knighthawks at 7 p.m. ET, while the Black Bears visit the Toronto Rock at 7 p.m.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.