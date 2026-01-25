Thompson scores in overtime as Swarm rally to beat Rock

Open Extended Reactions

Lyle Thompson scored 30 seconds into overtime to lift the Georgia Swarm to a 10-9 comeback victory over the Toronto Rock on Saturday night in Hamilton, Ontario. The Swarm erased a three-goal deficit, scoring five of the game's final six to secure the win.

Thompson's winner was his second goal of the night, and he finished with three points for the Swarm (4-3). Shayne Jackson, who tallied four points on two goals and two assists, and Bryan Cole, who contributed four assists, sparked the Swarm's offense. Jacob Hickey added two goals and an assist, while Jordan MacIntosh, Jeff Henrick, Nolan Byrne and Ben Trumble each scored once. Goaltender Brett Dobson made 48 saves.

The Rock (3-3) were led by captain Challen Rogers, who recorded a game-high five points with one goal and four assists. Rookies Owen Hiltz and CJ Kirst, who also had an assist, each recorded a hat trick for Toronto. Hiltz's three goals all came on power plays in the first half. Josh Dawick contributed a goal and three assists, and Chris Boushy added one goal. Mark Matthews recorded three assists, with his first of the night marking the 700th of his career. In his second consecutive start for the injured Nick Rose, goaltender Troy Holowchuk had 39 saves.

Toronto built an early lead, capitalizing on a power play that went 4-for-4 to start the game. It held an 8-5 advantage in the third quarter before Georgia rallied and tied the score at 8 on a power-play goal from Thompson early in the fourth. After trading goals to force a 9-9 tie in regulation, Thompson sealed the win with his unassisted goal in the extra frame.

Up next: The Halifax Thunderbirds host the Swarm on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Ottawa Black Bears visit Toronto on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

