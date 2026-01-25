Kew's 4 goals, 6 assists lead Mammoth past FireWolves

Open Extended Reactions

Andrew Kew powered Colorado with four goals and six assists as the Mammoth logged their fourth straight victory in defeating the Oshawa FireWolves 15-11 on Saturday night in Denver.

Will Malcom contributed two goals and four assists for the Mammoth (5-2), while Jack Hannah added a goal and six assists. Owen Rahn recorded a hat trick, including two dunk goals, and Thomas Vela chipped in with two goals and two assists. Braedon Saris and Tim Edwards each registered a goal and three assists, and Owen Down also scored one goal. Goaltender Dillon Ward made 49 saves.

The FireWolves (2-6) were led by Alex Simmons with four goals and six assists. Tye Kurtz had four goals and two assists. Dawson Theede, acquired in a trade earlier in the week, made an immediate impact by scoring the game's first goal on his first shift with the team. Patrick Kaschalk and Zac Masson each scored once for Oshawa. In goal, Doug Jamieson made 38 saves and moved into 19th place in career saves in the NLL.

Colorado's winning streak is its longest since the team's NLL championship season of 2021-22.

Up next: The Mammoth will host the Buffalo Bandits on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET, while the FireWolves will visit the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Both games will air on ESPN+.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.