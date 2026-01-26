Mamelodi Sundowns can pile pressure on Orlando Pirates with win over Sekhukhune United

The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League. (1:09)

Mamelodi Sundowns are coming off the back of another disappointing result, but a win over Sekhukhune United in Tuesday's Betway Premiership clash in Polokwane could drastically swing their season.

Sundowns were held to a disappointing 2-2 home draw by Sudan's Al-Hilal on Friday at Loftus Versfeld. Ugly scenes thereafter saw fan frustration with sporting director Flemming Berg spill over and an unidentified liquid hurled at him.

However, Orlando Pirates' subsequent 0-0 draw with Sekhukhune United on Saturday ensured Sundowns finished the weekend top of the Betway Premiership - albeit on goal difference with one game more played than the Buccaneers.

Although it could be argued that Sundowns still do not truly hold the aces in their quest to defend their title, a win over Sekhukhune on Tuesday could put the Brazilians three points clear, piling pressure on Pirates when they play their subsequent two games in hand.

Sekhukhune showed why at their best, they are a difficult team to break down, with goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner and centre-back Bright Ndlovu in particular impressing.

However, head coach Eric Tinkler bemoaned their inconsistency. Sekhukhune had lost their previous match 1-0 to Stellenbosch, and Tinkler encouraged them to follow Sundowns' example.

Mamelodi Sundowns remain in pursuit of another title despite recent setbacks. Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"Sundowns don't win the league because they beat Pirates, Chiefs and us. They win the league because they make sure they beat [the likes of] Richards Bay, Magesi, Marumo Gallants etc," Tinkler told journalists.

"That's the challenge that we face because all our negative results have come from teams at the bottom - Stellies, Chippa, Siwelele, Magesi - it's those games where we haven't collected maximum points."

Sekhukhune currently sit fifth in the table, but only three points behind Sundowns, who have a game in hand over them.

Key details

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 7:30pm CAT (5:30pm GMT)

Venue: Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane

How to watch: The match is scheduled to be aired on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202.

Team news

Miguel Cardoso has rotated his team heavily in recent games, with one major beneficiary being young left-back Thato Sibiya. Cardoso admitted that the 19-year-old eventually had to come off due to fatigue after a strong performance against Al-Hilal.

However, Fawaaz Basadien's poor performance off the bench means that Sibiya has probably established himself above the former Stellies defender in the pecking order.

Bathusi Aubaas has been out of favour for Sundowns - last seeing playing time for Masandawana on Nov. 1 in a 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates. Expected lineups

Sekhukhune United

GK Renaldo Leaner

LWB Vuyo Letlapa | CB Daniel Cardoso | CB Bright Ndlovu | CB Trésor Yamba | RWB Mokete Mogaila

CM Lebo Phiri | CM Siphesihle Mkhize

LW Keletso Makgalwa | ST Bradley Grobler | RW Vusimuzi Mncube

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Thato Sibiya | CB Grant Kekana | CB Malibongwe Khoza | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Tashreeq Matthews | AM Nuno Santos | RW Arthur Sales

ST Brayan León

Stats

Mamelodi Sundowns have only lost one game in regulation time in all competitions this season (1-0 to Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership).

Arthur Sales has three goals and an assist in his last 276 minutes of football for Mamelodi Sundowns.