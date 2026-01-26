Cunha stunner rocks Emirates fortress, sends Carrick's Man United soaring: Moment of the Weekend

Open Extended Reactions

The Emirates is loud, the mood suddenly upbeat after a bit of a lull. Arsenal have just equalised a couple of minutes back and the home crowd are hoping for a big finish to keep their lead atop the league at seven points. On the board, the score reads Arsenal 2 - 2 Manchester United, the clock has ticked over into the 87th minute.

Senne Lammens lines up his goal kick, taking his time, and the Emirates lets him know that it's way too long. 'Play quickly,' the roars and jeers seem to say. 'Our team are coming for the win.' Everything was in the favour. The stats said they'd not lost a game all season after taking the lead (which they had in the 29th minute), that they'd not conceded three goals to any team in the Premier League since Dec 2023 (83 matches!), that United hadn't come from behind to beat Arsenal at Arsenal since the days of Rooney, Ronaldo and O'Shea (Feb 2005). Sure, you can say stats don't really matter once the ball gets rolling, but these are heavy numbers, numbers backed by the home side being the best team in the land this season, numbers backed by an assurance that once they get back into a game, they aren't letting it go. Not at the Emirates.

2 - Arsenal have only lost two games under Mikel Arteta when they've scored at least twice: ❌ 2-3 vs Michael Carrick's Manchester United in December 2021 ❌ 2-3 vs Michael Carrick's Manchester United in January 2026 Repeat. pic.twitter.com/x41eDPBOGN - OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 26, 2026

Lammens goal kick soars forward, directed towards Benjamin Sesko. The big centre forward had been brought on for the injured Patrick Dorgu (scorer of United's spectacular second), a departure from the defensive subs of the Ruben Amorim-era, and he was already throwing his weight around well up top. Holding the formidable William Saliba at bay, Sesko chests the goal kick down. Mikel Merino -- one of four subs Mikel Arteta had thrown on to change the game and the scorer of the recent equaliser -- reads it brilliantly and nips in to take it before a United shirt can.

One touch is all he gets, though, as he's immediately bullied off it by Kobbie Mainoo. An outcast under Amorim and seemingly destined for departure in this transfer window, Michael Carrick had made him the bedrock of his midfield and the transformation to the team in that area has been evident. Having another good game (after a stellar performance in the derby), Mainoo shrugs off Merino and holds him off as Bruno Fernandes runs onto it.

Seeing a gap, Fernandes he moves forward and to the left -- allowing the nominal United man on that wing, Matheus Cunha, to drift inside. Chased by Merino, Fernandes suddenly checks back to leave the Arsenal man floundering on the floor before poking it back to Mainoo. He in turn, seeing Declan Rice close him down furiously, calmly prods it between Rice's legs to Cunha, who's drifted into a pocket of space where Rice/Merino ought to have been. As Mainoo's doing this, Fernandes continues running down the left, making sure Arsenal right back Ben White can't follow Cunha inside.

Cunha's another sub, brought on for the scorer of United's first goal, Bryan Mbeumo. He'd come on against Man City in the derby as a late sub and made a difference, and Carrick had kept him in reserve again to unleash against tired legs. He might not have been happy with the calls on either day, but he hadn't shown it.

Now, collecting it with his back to goal, he takes a touch and sets off parallel to the box, driving for the centre. Seeing this, Sesko makes a dart in-between Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães. That movement keeps them both pegged back as Cunha takes another touch and advances into what regular watchers of Wolverhampton Wanderers would call prime Cunha-shooting range.

Current status: watching this on repeat �� - Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 26, 2026

Normally, this iron-clad Arsenal defence would have closed down anyone in this zone. But the defensive midfielders had been caught out by quick feet from Fernandes and Mainoo, and the centre-backs by Sesko's clever run. By the time Gabriel realises that Sesko's run was just a decoy, realises just what his compatriot is going to do, it's too late. Without taking another touch, using the stranded Gabriel's despairing block attempt as a shield, Cunha, on the run (at full tilt, mind), curl-whips one into the far bottom corner. David Raya dives but doesn't get near it. Matheus Cunha sets off to the away end, and breaks out into dance, a la Jesse Lingard circa 2018.

Matheus Cunha celebrates Manchester United's winner against Arsenal. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal 2 - 3 Manchester United.

The Emirates is silent now, apart from one small corner which has gone ballistic. You can almost hear that vast home crowd's collective thinking: 'teams don't come here and do this to us, they don't come-from-behind, they don't score three, they don't... win.' The moment that Cunha rocket thudded into the net, though, they knew. Everyone knew. A down-and-out Manchester United were no longer down-and-out, they weren't going to let go. The lead atop the league table was down to four. The Premier League title race was alive again.