CAF Confederation Cup -- Gavin Hunt has point to prove in first home game in charge of Stellenbosch

The "Futbol Americas" crew debate if Liverpool should be targeting Antonee Robinson as a potential left back option. (3:03)

Open Extended Reactions

After they were comprehensively outplayed in a 2-0 defeat to CR Belouizdad in Algiers, Stellenbosch FC need a win in the reverse CAF Confederation Cup fixture at DHL Stadium on Sunday.

Abdennour Belhocini's fifth minute strike and a late penalty from Farid El Melali gave Belouizdad a comfortable win at Algiers' Nelson Mandela Stadium to send them top of Group C. Stellenbosch, who had started the matchday in first place, are now level with Tanzania's Singida Black Stars in second.

Only the top two sides in the group will advance to the quarter-finals. Stellies, who made the semi-finals last season, need to make the most of home advantage.

The Cape Winelands club are often forced to host home games far away from Stellenbosch. While their usual home, the Danie Craven Stadium, cannot be used for this fixture, they are playing nearby in Cape Town, reducing the travel load and affording home fans an opportunity to support them.

Gavin Hunt took over from long-serving head coach Steve Barker after the latter's December departure to Tanzanian giants Simba SC and this will be his first home game in charge. He started his reign with a 1-0 Betway Premiership win over Sekhukhune United in Polokwane and followed up with the 2-0 loss in Algiers.

This will be Gavin Hunt's first home game in charge of Stellenbosch. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Key details

Date: Sunday, Feb. 1 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT) Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport's DSTV channel 210.

Team news

Stellenbosch will have Tshegofatso Mabasa, Kobamelo Kodisang and Mosa Lebusa available after the trio of new signings missed the trip to Algiers.

The club's media department confirmed to ESPN that Mabasa, Kodisang and Lebusa were all registered in time for the double-header after Mabasa arrived on loan from Orlando Pirates, Kodisang on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns and Lebusa as a free agent after terminating his Sundowns contract.

However, Stellies revealed that the trio were unable to secure their VISAs in time for the trip, leaving Gavin Hunt's men light on options at both ends of the pitch.

Expected lineups

CR Belouizdad

GK Farid Chaal

LB Naoufel Khacef | CB Youcef Laouafi | CB Chouaib Keddad | RB Houcine Benayada

CM Abdelraouf Benguit | CM Salim Boukhanchouche

LW Lofti Boussouar | AM Abdelmalek Kelaleche | RW Abdennour Belhocini

ST Mohamed Ben Hammouda

Stellenbosch

GK Oscarine Masuluke

LB Omega Mdaka | CB Thabo Moloisane | CB Mosa Lebusa | RB Enyinnaya Godswill

CM Ibraheem Jabaar | CM Mthetheleli Mthiyane | CM Wayde Jooste

LW Kobamelo Kodisang | ST Tshegofatso Mabasa | RW Devin Titus

Stats

CR Belouizdad have won six of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Tshegofatso Mabasa has scored seven goals in 26 appearances in CAF inter-club competitions, including three in 11 games in the CAF Confederation Cup. All of these games came in Orlando Pirates colours.