Mamelodi Sundowns face Al-Hilal in must-win Kigali trip, potentially without Ronwen Williams

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Sudan's Al-Hilal in Kigali, Rwanda, as they look to take control of CAF Champions League Group C.

Al-Hilal are playing their home games in Rwanda due to the civil war in Sudan - hence why Kigali will be the scene of a vital encounter for last season's runners-up.

Miguel Cardoso's side missed an opportunity to take outright control of the group at Loftus Versfeld last Friday, drawing 2-2 against the same opponents.

With three of six matchdays complete; Sundowns still top the group, but on goal difference - as they and Al-Hilal sit level on five points apiece. DR Congo's Saint-Éloi Lupopo have four and Algeria's MC Alger one.

Mamelodi Sundowns can give their fans reasons to smile with victory over Al-Hilal in the CAF Champions League. Ibrahim Ramadan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

After Friday's draw in Pretoria, fan frustrations spilled over and sporting director Flemming Berg had a liquid thrown on him by a supporter. Sundowns released a statement on Tuesday strongly condemning the "ill-disciplined" response to recent inconsistent results, and the team did their talking on the pitch in a 2-0 Betway Premiership win over Sekhukhune United that evening.

Both goals came in stoppage time at the end of the second half, with Nuno Santos opening the scoring before Brayan León sealed the three points.

Key details

Date: Friday, Jan. 30 at 21:00 CAT (19:00 GMT) Venue: Stade Amahoro, Kigali How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport's DSTV channel 209.

Team news

Ronwen Williams was left out of the matchday squad for the 2-0 win over Sekhukhune in midweek. The Bafana Bafana captain had been serving as a stand-in club captain for Themba Zwane, who has battled injuries and inconsistent form this season. The reason for Williams' omission has not been confirmed, but his performance on Friday was far from his best. Denis Onyango, who replaced him in the starting XI, captained Sundowns in midweek. All eyes will be on who starts in between the sticks - and whoever is handed the spot is likely to be skipper too.

After his red card at Loftus Versfeld on Friday, Al-Hilal will be without Emmanuel Flomo due to suspension.

Expected lineups

Al-Hilal

GK Farid Ouédraogo

LB Ernest Luzolo | CB Mustafa Karshom | CB Mohamed Saeed Ahmed | RB Steven Ebuela

LM Abdelrazig Omer | CM Waliedin Khidir | CM Madické Kane | RM Adama Coulibaly

ST Sunday Adetunji | ST Mohamed Abdelrahman

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Denis Onyango

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Khulumani Ndamane | CB Keanu Cupido | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Tashreeq Matthews | AM Nuno Santos | RW Arthur Sales

ST Brayan León

Stats

Mamelodi Sundowns have lost only one match in all competitions in regulation time this season (a 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership).

Al-Hilal top the Rwanda Premier League, where they have scored 39 goals in 15 games.