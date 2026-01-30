National Lacrosse League: Week 10 game-by-game preview

Week 10 of the 2025-26 NLL season is on tap, with all 14 teams in action.
The Saskatchewan Rush remain atop the standings after the first nine weeks, at 6-1, followed by the Colorado Mammoth (5-2), Rochester Knighthawks (4-2) and Vancouver Warriors (4-2).
Here's a look at the entire schedule for Week 10, plus key players to watch heading into each game. And remember: All games this season can be seen on the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub.
Games on tap
Note: All times Eastern.
Friday, Jan. 30
Saskatchewan Rush (6-1) at Calgary Roughnecks (1-5) | 9 p.m.
Philadelphia Wings (1-5) at San Diego Seals (3-3) | 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 31
Georgia Swarm (4-3) at Halifax Thunderbirds (3-4) | 6 p.m.
Ottawa Black Bears (4-4) at Toronto Rock (3-3) | 7 p.m.
Vancouver Warriors (4-2) at Rochester Knighthawks (4-2) | 7 p.m.
Buffalo Bandits (3-3) at Colorado Mammoth (5-2) | 9 p.m.
Oshawa FireWolves (2-6) at Las Vegas Desert Dogs (3-3) | 10 p.m.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Saskatchewan Rush (6-1) at Calgary Roughnecks (1-5)
9 p.m. ET | WestJet Field at Scotiabank Saddledome
Leading scorers:
Rush: Ryan Keenan (19 G, 23 A) | Roughnecks: Tyler Pace (11 G, 25 A)
Goaltenders:
Rush: Frank Scigliano (261 saves, 0.79 SV%) | Roughnecks: Aden Walsh (214 saves, 0.76 SV%)
Philadelphia Wings (1-5) at San Diego Seals (3-3)
10:30 p.m. ET | Pechanga Arena
Leading scorers:
Wings: Brennan O'Neill (14 G, 16 A) | Seals: Tre Leclaire (14 G, 13 A)
Goaltenders:
Wings: Nick Damude (231 saves, 0.80 SV%) | Seals: Christopher Origlieri (161 saves, 0.77 SV%)
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Georgia Swarm (4-3) at Halifax Thunderbirds (3-4)
6 p.m. ET | Scotiabank Centre
Leading scorers:
Swarm: Shayne Jackson (15 G, 12 A) | Thunderbirds: Randy Staats (9 G, 22 A)
Goaltenders:
Swarm: Brett Dobson (300 saves, 0.87 SV%) | Thunderbirds: Warren Hill (264 saves, 0.83 SV%)
Ottawa Black Bears (4-4) at Toronto Rock (3-3)
7 p.m. ET | TD Coliseum
Leading scorers:
Black Bears: Jeff Teat (22 G, 35 A) | Rock: CJ Kirst (16 G, 11 A)
Goaltenders:
Black Bears: Zach Higgins (283 saves, 0.76 SV%) | Rock: Nick Rose (166 saves, 0.81 SV%)
Vancouver Warriors (4-2) at Rochester Knighthawks (4-2)
7 p.m. ET | Blue Cross Arena
Leading scorers:
Warriors: Keegan Bal (13 G, 24 A) | Knighthawks: Connor Fields (20 G, 24 A)
Goaltenders:
Warriors: Christian Del Bianco (258 saves, 0.83 SV%) | Knighthawks: Rylan Hartley (211 saves, 0.80 SV%)
Buffalo Bandits (3-3) at Colorado Mammoth (5-2)
9 p.m. ET | Ball Arena
Leading scorers:
Bandits: Josh Byrne (11 G, 24 A) | Mammoth: Will Malcom (18 G, 23 A)
Goaltenders:
Bandits: Matt Vinc (209 saves, 0.77 SV%) | Mammoth: Dillon Ward (291 saves, 0.83 SV%)
Oshawa FireWolves (2-6) at Las Vegas Desert Dogs (3-3)
10 p.m. ET | Lee's Family Forum
Leading scorers:
FireWolves: Alex Simmons (22 G, 27 A) | Desert Dogs: Mitch Jones (14 G, 22 A)
Goaltenders:
FireWolves: Doug Jamieson (308 saves, 0.80 SV%) | Desert Dogs: Landon Kells (198 saves, 0.77 SV%)
Week 9 highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia Wings vs. San Diego Seals, 01/23/2026
Watch the Game Highlights from Ottawa Black Bears vs. Vancouver Warriors, 01/23/2026
Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Rock vs. Georgia Swarm, 01/24/2026
Watch the Game Highlights from Colorado Mammoth vs. Oshawa Firewolves, 01/24/2026