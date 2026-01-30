National Lacrosse League: Week 10 game-by-game preview

Open Extended Reactions

Week 10 of the 2025-26 NLL season is on tap, with all 14 teams in action.

The Saskatchewan Rush remain atop the standings after the first nine weeks, at 6-1, followed by the Colorado Mammoth (5-2), Rochester Knighthawks (4-2) and Vancouver Warriors (4-2).

Here's a look at the entire schedule for Week 10, plus key players to watch heading into each game. And remember: All games this season can be seen on the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub.

Games on tap

Note: All times Eastern.

Friday, Jan. 30

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Saskatchewan Rush (6-1) at Calgary Roughnecks (1-5) | 9 p.m.

Philadelphia Wings (1-5) at San Diego Seals (3-3) | 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 31

Georgia Swarm (4-3) at Halifax Thunderbirds (3-4) | 6 p.m.

Ottawa Black Bears (4-4) at Toronto Rock (3-3) | 7 p.m.

Vancouver Warriors (4-2) at Rochester Knighthawks (4-2) | 7 p.m.

Buffalo Bandits (3-3) at Colorado Mammoth (5-2) | 9 p.m.

Oshawa FireWolves (2-6) at Las Vegas Desert Dogs (3-3) | 10 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Saskatchewan Rush (6-1) at Calgary Roughnecks (1-5)

9 p.m. ET | WestJet Field at Scotiabank Saddledome

Leading scorers:

Rush: Ryan Keenan (19 G, 23 A) | Roughnecks: Tyler Pace (11 G, 25 A)

Goaltenders:

Rush: Frank Scigliano (261 saves, 0.79 SV%) | Roughnecks: Aden Walsh (214 saves, 0.76 SV%)

Philadelphia Wings (1-5) at San Diego Seals (3-3)

10:30 p.m. ET | Pechanga Arena

Leading scorers:

Wings: Brennan O'Neill (14 G, 16 A) | Seals: Tre Leclaire (14 G, 13 A)

Goaltenders:

Wings: Nick Damude (231 saves, 0.80 SV%) | Seals: Christopher Origlieri (161 saves, 0.77 SV%)

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Georgia Swarm (4-3) at Halifax Thunderbirds (3-4)

6 p.m. ET | Scotiabank Centre

Leading scorers:

Swarm: Shayne Jackson (15 G, 12 A) | Thunderbirds: Randy Staats (9 G, 22 A)

Goaltenders:

Swarm: Brett Dobson (300 saves, 0.87 SV%) | Thunderbirds: Warren Hill (264 saves, 0.83 SV%)

Ottawa Black Bears (4-4) at Toronto Rock (3-3)

7 p.m. ET | TD Coliseum

Leading scorers:

Black Bears: Jeff Teat (22 G, 35 A) | Rock: CJ Kirst (16 G, 11 A)

Goaltenders:

Black Bears: Zach Higgins (283 saves, 0.76 SV%) | Rock: Nick Rose (166 saves, 0.81 SV%)

Vancouver Warriors (4-2) at Rochester Knighthawks (4-2)

7 p.m. ET | Blue Cross Arena

Leading scorers:

Warriors: Keegan Bal (13 G, 24 A) | Knighthawks: Connor Fields (20 G, 24 A)

Goaltenders:

Warriors: Christian Del Bianco (258 saves, 0.83 SV%) | Knighthawks: Rylan Hartley (211 saves, 0.80 SV%)

Buffalo Bandits (3-3) at Colorado Mammoth (5-2)

9 p.m. ET | Ball Arena

Leading scorers:

Bandits: Josh Byrne (11 G, 24 A) | Mammoth: Will Malcom (18 G, 23 A)

Goaltenders:

Bandits: Matt Vinc (209 saves, 0.77 SV%) | Mammoth: Dillon Ward (291 saves, 0.83 SV%)

Oshawa FireWolves (2-6) at Las Vegas Desert Dogs (3-3)

10 p.m. ET | Lee's Family Forum

Leading scorers:

FireWolves: Alex Simmons (22 G, 27 A) | Desert Dogs: Mitch Jones (14 G, 22 A)

Goaltenders:

FireWolves: Doug Jamieson (308 saves, 0.80 SV%) | Desert Dogs: Landon Kells (198 saves, 0.77 SV%)

Week 9 highlights

play 1:19 Philadelphia Wings vs. San Diego Seals - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia Wings vs. San Diego Seals, 01/23/2026

play 1:19 Ottawa Black Bears vs. Vancouver Warriors - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Ottawa Black Bears vs. Vancouver Warriors, 01/23/2026

play 1:18 Toronto Rock vs. Georgia Swarm - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Rock vs. Georgia Swarm, 01/24/2026