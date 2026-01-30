        <
          National Lacrosse League: Week 10 game-by-game preview

          Colorado Mammoth's Jack Hannah with a Goal vs. Firewolves (0:28)

          • ESPN staffJan 30, 2026, 12:00 PM

          Week 10 of the 2025-26 NLL season is on tap, with all 14 teams in action.

          The Saskatchewan Rush remain atop the standings after the first nine weeks, at 6-1, followed by the Colorado Mammoth (5-2), Rochester Knighthawks (4-2) and Vancouver Warriors (4-2).

          Here's a look at the entire schedule for Week 10, plus key players to watch heading into each game. And remember: All games this season can be seen on the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub.

          Games on tap

          Note: All times Eastern.

          Friday, Jan. 30

          Saskatchewan Rush (6-1) at Calgary Roughnecks (1-5) | 9 p.m.
          Philadelphia Wings (1-5) at San Diego Seals (3-3) | 10:30 p.m.

          Saturday, Jan. 31

          Georgia Swarm (4-3) at Halifax Thunderbirds (3-4) | 6 p.m.
          Ottawa Black Bears (4-4) at Toronto Rock (3-3) | 7 p.m.
          Vancouver Warriors (4-2) at Rochester Knighthawks (4-2) | 7 p.m.
          Buffalo Bandits (3-3) at Colorado Mammoth (5-2) | 9 p.m.
          Oshawa FireWolves (2-6) at Las Vegas Desert Dogs (3-3) | 10 p.m.

          FRIDAY'S GAMES

          Saskatchewan Rush (6-1) at Calgary Roughnecks (1-5)

          9 p.m. ET | WestJet Field at Scotiabank Saddledome

          Leading scorers:

          Rush: Ryan Keenan (19 G, 23 A) | Roughnecks: Tyler Pace (11 G, 25 A)

          Goaltenders:

          Rush: Frank Scigliano (261 saves, 0.79 SV%) | Roughnecks: Aden Walsh (214 saves, 0.76 SV%)

          Philadelphia Wings (1-5) at San Diego Seals (3-3)

          10:30 p.m. ET | Pechanga Arena

          Leading scorers:

          Wings: Brennan O'Neill (14 G, 16 A) | Seals: Tre Leclaire (14 G, 13 A)

          Goaltenders:

          Wings: Nick Damude (231 saves, 0.80 SV%) | Seals: Christopher Origlieri (161 saves, 0.77 SV%)

          SATURDAY'S GAMES

          Georgia Swarm (4-3) at Halifax Thunderbirds (3-4)

          6 p.m. ET | Scotiabank Centre

          Leading scorers:

          Swarm: Shayne Jackson (15 G, 12 A) | Thunderbirds: Randy Staats (9 G, 22 A)

          Goaltenders:

          Swarm: Brett Dobson (300 saves, 0.87 SV%) | Thunderbirds: Warren Hill (264 saves, 0.83 SV%)

          Ottawa Black Bears (4-4) at Toronto Rock (3-3)

          7 p.m. ET | TD Coliseum

          Leading scorers:

          Black Bears: Jeff Teat (22 G, 35 A) | Rock: CJ Kirst (16 G, 11 A)

          Goaltenders:

          Black Bears: Zach Higgins (283 saves, 0.76 SV%) | Rock: Nick Rose (166 saves, 0.81 SV%)

          Vancouver Warriors (4-2) at Rochester Knighthawks (4-2)

          7 p.m. ET | Blue Cross Arena

          Leading scorers:

          Warriors: Keegan Bal (13 G, 24 A) | Knighthawks: Connor Fields (20 G, 24 A)

          Goaltenders:

          Warriors: Christian Del Bianco (258 saves, 0.83 SV%) | Knighthawks: Rylan Hartley (211 saves, 0.80 SV%)

          Buffalo Bandits (3-3) at Colorado Mammoth (5-2)

          9 p.m. ET | Ball Arena

          Leading scorers:

          Bandits: Josh Byrne (11 G, 24 A) | Mammoth: Will Malcom (18 G, 23 A)

          Goaltenders:

          Bandits: Matt Vinc (209 saves, 0.77 SV%) | Mammoth: Dillon Ward (291 saves, 0.83 SV%)

          Oshawa FireWolves (2-6) at Las Vegas Desert Dogs (3-3)

          10 p.m. ET | Lee's Family Forum

          Leading scorers:

          FireWolves: Alex Simmons (22 G, 27 A) | Desert Dogs: Mitch Jones (14 G, 22 A)

          Goaltenders:

          FireWolves: Doug Jamieson (308 saves, 0.80 SV%) | Desert Dogs: Landon Kells (198 saves, 0.77 SV%)

