CAF suspends Pape Thiaw, Achraf Hakimi, Ismael Saibari after AFCON final fallout

The Confederation of African Football has suspended Senegal coach Pape Thiaw for five games and fined him $100,000 for "unsporting conduct" after he told his players to leave the pitch during the Cup of Nations final against Morocco.

CAF also fined Senegal's federation $615,000 due to the team's conduct and the behaviour of their fans, while players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr were suspended for two CAF games for unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

Pape Thiaw coached Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco. Gabriel BOUYS / AFP via Getty Images

However, Morocco's bid to have the result of the match overturned after Senegal players left the pitch leading to a 14-minute delay in the game was dismissed by CAF's Disciplinary Committee.

Hosts Morocco were also sanctioned with fines totalling $315,000 for the conduct of the ball boys during the game, the behaviour of their players and staff in the Video Assistant Review area, and the use of lasers by supporters.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi (two CAF matches, one suspended for a year) and Ismael Saibari (three CAF matches) were suspended for unsporting conduct as they tried to remove the pitch-side towel of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the driving rain in Rabat.

Senegal coach Thiaw had told his players to leave the pitch late on in the match after they had a goal disallowed, and minutes later Morocco were awarded a penalty that was ultimately missed by Brahim Diaz.

Senegal went on to win the game thanks to Pape Gueye's extra-time goal.

The chaotic scenes at the final were an end to what was otherwise a successful Cup of Nations that produced record revenues for CAF.