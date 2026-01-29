Trubin the Special One delivers an all-time Champions League moment

Open Extended Reactions

It is the 93rd minute of the game. Kylian Mbappé is in a flow state. Real Madrid are chasing an equaliser. Benfica, having played brilliantly on the counter, ripping apart Madrid time-and-again, are holding on to the 3-2 scoreline. Jose Mourinho's been here before, he's seen it all... he ain't risking it. Having seen Raúl Asencio get a second yellow for a rash challenge, the visiting giants now down to 10, he's decided to lock it up. Off come his two goal scorers on the night, centre forward Vangelis Pavlidis and left winger Andreas Schjelderup; on come young forward Franjo Ivanovic and centre-back António Silva. Secure that 3-2 scoreline, secure that win.

Off the field, away from the dugout, things are getting frantic. Almost every single one of the 18 matches that kicked off simultaneously on Wednesday night in this last day of the UEFA Champions League have come to end. As it stood, Benfica were winning... but hadn't done enough to qualify. On goal difference, they were 25th. Club Brugge had beaten Marseille 3-0, though, and that meant Benfica needed one goal to go through. On the other hand, a dramatic late win for Sporting in Bilbao had pushed Real Madrid out of the top 8, the auto-qualifiers to the round-of-16. Madrid needed to draw, and they knew it. Benfica needed one more goal, and they didn't know it.

In the 96th minute, Eduardo Camavinga floats a ball into the Benfica box but packed as it with all 11 men in red behind the ball, goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin collects it easily and falls on it. You can almost see what's going through Trubin's brain -- visions of Jose Mourinho screaming at him: 'keep the ball, stay down, kill a few seconds and then some more'. The next hoick into the Benfica box, he fakes a catch and chests it down before waiting for Mbappe to press to take the ball in his hands. 'Kill a few more seconds. C'mon.' Further down the pitch, Rodrygo gets sent off for dissent, and Madrid are down to 9. 'Keep the ball, they can't do anything without it'.

Rui Costa, in the Presidential box is desperately trying to get the message across. Finally, Mourinho's support staff realise what's needed. One more goal. Mourinho is livid. He's made his last changes, gambled on the one thing that has made him who he is: do whatever it takes to secure the win, and then take it from there. All night, he has seen his Benfica spurned either by their profligacy or Thibaut Courtois' brilliance, and now he's taken his two goal scorers off just when he needs them the most.

There is to be a minimum of five minutes added on, but two sendings off and two subs means the ref doesn't think much of playing on into the 98th minute. Now, knowing what they needed, Benfica are flooding forward when Fredrik Aursnes goes down under the slightest contact from Jude Bellingham. Freekick, Benfica, their last chance. Hail Mary time. Everyone shouts at Trubin. 'Go on, go forward.' Confused, he looks at Mourinho, who's frantically waving him up front. Up jogs the 6'6" Ukrainian, a goalkeeper who in 39 Champions League matches before this hasn't had a touch in the opposition half.

Trubin arrived in Lisbon three years ago. It had been a tough start, made more challenging by the circumstances of his transfer. Born in Donetsk, he'd joined the Shakhtar Donetsk academy as a youngster and was then forced to move town, with the academy when Russia invaded Crimea. He kept his head down, worked, and broke into the first team as a prodigious 17-year-old. Just as he was establishing himself as one of the most promising keepers in Europe, war broke out again. Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine left Trubin discombobulated. "You can't believe that this can happen in the 21st century," he told the 'On The Continent' podcast earlier this month. "[For 3-4 months] you don't know what you will do tomorrow, next week, next month, you don't know nothing." He trained and trained, but soon started thinking: "for what I do it? I don't know when, and if, football will start'. It did start, though, and soon the Benfica transfer pushed him back into the European spotlight.

Madrid are defending this with one eye on the counter. Counting Trubin, there are eight Benfica players in the Madrid box waiting on Aursnes' freekick, and just five Madrid outfielders to defend them. Aursnes knows his delivery must be perfect, and it is, whipped in and curling away, straight into the mass of Benfica shirts in the centre of the box. Trubin sprints in, outjumping everyone around him, and connects brilliantly, thumping his header to the right of Courtois. As a standalone header it is spectacular, in the context of pushing Benfica into the top 24 with the last touch of the match... it is simply incredible.

Trubin sprints away, arms outstretched, celebrating in that joyous way goalkeepers do, running around not knowing what to do. Just as he executes a perfect knee slide in the middle of the pitch, Mourinho wheels away too, dragging a ball boy along, to scream and celebrate in front of the Real Madrid bench. When he had taken over at Benfica, they'd been at the bottom of the table, with zero points, but as the final whistle blows amid the Benfica celebrations, he knows he's done it again. For the 24th time, Mourinho has taken a team into the knockout stages of a UEFA competition. It's the first time, though, that a goal like this has taken him there.