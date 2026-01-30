Fulham and Nigeria striker Samuel Chukwueze suffers loss of mother

Open Extended Reactions

Barely two days after the passing of captain Wilfred Ndidi's father, Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze has also suffered a parent bereavement.

Sarah Chukwueze, mother of the Fulham forward, passed away after a brief illness in the early hours of Thursday, January 29.

The news was announced that morning by Chukwueze's siblings, Princess and David Chukwueze, through their respective social media platforms, where they paid tribute to the family matriarch.

General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said: "We are aware that Mrs Sarah Chukwueze was a vital and supportive presence in the lives of her children, including our international player, Samuel Chukwueze.

"Samuel has always, at every opportunity, acknowledged his mother's influence on his professional development. We are sad at her departure, coming only a few days after we had to mourn the sudden passing of the father of Super Eagles' captain, Wilfred Ndidi.

"We pray that God will grant her eternal rest, and also grant those she has left behind, including Samuel and his siblings, the fortitude to bear the big loss."

The tragedy comes as the football fraternity continues to rally around players and families affected by personal loss, following the recent death of the father of team captain Ndidi and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who lost both parents in late 2024.