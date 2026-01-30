White House partners with Fanatics, pro leagues

Open Extended Reactions

The White House announced a partnership with Fanatics, the nonpartisan, congressionally created group America250 and several sports leagues -- MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NBA, NFL and NHL -- plus the UFC and WWE Friday afternoon to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States this year.

The partnership will have a USA 250 patch and logo featured on uniforms and gear that'll be worn during marquee events throughout the calendar year. This includes next weekend's Super Bowl, with photos of jerseys for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks having already been released featuring the patches, along with several other significant sporting events across the year. These include:

- The NBA Finals

- The Stanley Cup Final

- All July 4 MLB and minor league games

- Both the Home Run Derby and the MLB All-Star Game

- Wrestlemania 42

- The UFC event at the White House in June

- Opening weekend of the MLS season

Fanatics will also create championship fan apparel featuring the logo.

There was originally a plan to unveil the partnership Tuesday at the White House in the Oval Office. However, the event was postponed because of Winter Storm Fern, and it's unclear if it will be rescheduled.

That event was scheduled to feature many of the sports leaders who were quoted in the release announcing the partnership Friday -- including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.