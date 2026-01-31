Hat tricks by Robinson, Leclaire power Seals past Wings

Open Extended Reactions

The San Diego Seals defeated the Philadelphia Wings 13-7 on Friday night at Pechanga Arena, securing their first home victory of the season.

Connor Robinson paced San Diego (4-3) with his first hat trick as a Seal, adding three assists for a game-high six points. Tre Leclaire also had a hat trick. Zach Currier had two goals and three assists, while Ben McIntosh chipped in a goal and four assists. Wesley Berg recorded four assists, and Dylan Watson and Pat Kavanagh scored twice. Christopher Origlieri made 34 saves for the victory.

Philadelphia took a 4-2 lead after the first quarter, but San Diego seized control in the second quarter with three goals in a span of just 23 seconds by Watson, Leclaire and Robinson. The Seals, who led 6-4 at the break, never trailed again.

For the Wings (1-6), who have lost six consecutive games, Joe Resetarits scored three goals and added an assist. Michael Sowers contributed two goals and two assists, while Eric Fannell and Blaze Riorden each scored once. Philadelphia starter Nick Damude made 33 saves before being relieved by Deacan Knott, who finished with 16 saves.

Up next: The Buffalo Bandits host the Wings on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Saskatchewan Rush visit the Seals on Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

