          Devika Sihag vs Goh Jin Wei in Thailand Masters final; Haryana vs Delhi in PWL final: Indian Sports LIVE, February 01

          Devika Sihag (L) and M Raghu (R) celebrate their 2024 Badminton Nationals Titles. BAI
          • ESPN staffFeb 1, 2026, 03:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 01, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: Devika Sihag faces Goh Jin Wei in the final of the Thailand Masters Super 300.

          • Chess: Tata Steel Chess nears its finale.

          • PWL: Haryana Thunders face Delhi Dangal Warriors in the final.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Badminton: Devika Sihag beat Huang Yu Hsun 22-20, 21-13 to enter the Thailand Masters final.

          • PWL: Delhi Dangal Warriors pulled off a comeback win over Maharastra Kesari to enter the PWL final.

          • Football: India (W) beat Nepal 1-0 in SAFF U-19 Women's Champonship.