Matthews, Boushy lead Rock past Black Bears

The Toronto Rock defeated the Ottawa Black Bears 17-10 in Hamilton, Ontario, on Saturday night.

Six Rock players scored multiple goals, led by Mark Matthews. Matthews finished with a game-high 11 points, scoring two goals and adding nine assists. Chris Boushy scored five times for Toronto (4-3). Challen Rogers contributed seven points on three goals and four assists, while CJ Kirst added six points with two goals and four assists. Owen Hiltz (two goals, three assists) and Josh Dawick (two goals, two assists) also had multigoal games. Dan Craig recorded four assists and Justin J. Martin added a goal. Troy Holowchuk made 37 saves.

For the Black Bears (4-5), Jeff Teat led the team with seven points on two goals and five assists. Rob Hellyer recorded a hat trick and added three assists for a six-point night against his former team. Larson Sundown also earned a hat trick to go with one assist. Other contributors included Reilly O'Connor, who tallied one goal and three assists, and Connor Kearnan, who finished with a goal and two assists. Zach Higgins made 33 saves, and Tyler Carlson stopped two shots in relief.

Toronto established control from the outset, building a 5-2 lead after the first quarter and extending it to 10-5 by halftime. The Rock never trailed and won every quarter.

Up next: The Black Bears host the Calgary Roughnecks on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Oshawa FireWolves visit the Rock on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

