Bal's 13 points lead Warriors past Knighthawks as tempers flare

Keegan Bal had 13 points to help the Vancouver Warriors defeat the host Rochester Knighthawks 16-6 on Saturday night.

The game's complexion changed midway through the first quarter, when Rochester starting goaltender Rylan Hartley delivered a high check on Vancouver's Steph Charbonneau during a transition play. The sequence ignited multiple fights on the field, and Hartley was assessed a five-minute match penalty and ejected from the game.

Bal orchestrated the offense for Vancouver (4-3), finishing with a game-high 11 assists. Jesse King had five goals and three assists, and Curtis Dickson added four goals and four assists. Adam Charalambides and Marcus Klarich each contributed two goals and three assists. Christian Del Bianco stopped 44 shots and also recorded an assist.

Ryan Lanchbury and Connor Fields had one goal and three assists apiece for the Knighthawks (3-4). Ryan Smith scored twice and added one assist, while Zed Williams chipped in with one goal and one assist. Before his ejection, Hartley made three saves. Riley Hutchcraft entered in relief and made 28 saves.

Smith's goal gave Rochester a 1-0 lead. Vancouver capitalized immediately after Hartley's ejection, scoring three consecutive power-play goals to seize a 3-2 lead by the end of the first period. The Warriors continued to build their lead, ultimately outscoring the Knighthawks 7-0 in a decisive third quarter to put the game out of reach.

