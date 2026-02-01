Byrne scores four as Swarm beat Thunderbirds

Open Extended Reactions

The Georgia Swarm defeated the Halifax Thunderbirds 11-7 in Halifax on Saturday night. The game was a tight, back-and-forth affair in the first half before Georgia pulled away in the final two quarters.

For the Swarm (5-3), rookie Nolan Byrne led all scorers with four goals, while Shayne Jackson contributed a hat trick and two assists. Bryan Cole had one goal and a team-high four assists. Lyle Thompson added one goal and three assists, and Jordan MacIntosh chipped in with one goal and two assists. Michael Grace scored goal to round out the scoring for the night. Goaltender Brett Dobson was instrumental in the victory, making 47 saves and adding two assists with long-range passes that led directly to goals.

For the Thunderbirds (3-5), Jason Knox recorded a hat trick in the loss. Randy Staats scored two goals, while Clarke Petterson and Nonkon Thompson each tallied one goal and one assist. Captain Cody Jamieson finished the night with four assists, while goaltender Warren Hill made 36 saves for Halifax.

Georgia opened the scoring with a goal from Cole before Halifax answered with goals from Knox and Petterson to take a 2-1 lead. The teams traded goals for the remainder of the first half. The Swarm's transition offense proved effective, with Dobson connecting on long passes to both Byrne and Jackson for goals. Jackson also scored a shorthanded goal in the second quarter, assisted by MacIntosh. After a flurry of goals from both sides, including Knox completing his hat trick, Georgia took a slim 7-6 lead into halftime. The Swarm's defense tightened significantly in the second half, holding the potent Halifax offense to just a single goal over the final 30 minutes while adding four of their own to seal the upset victory.

Up next: The Swarm face the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Thunderbirds face the Buffalo Bandits on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

