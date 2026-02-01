Kew scores 7 goals as Mammoth tie club record in rout of Bandits

Open Extended Reactions

Andrew Kew scored seven goals as the host Colorado Mammoth defeated the Buffalo Bandits 20-9 on Saturday night, as Colorado tied a franchise record for goals in a single game.

Kew finished with a game-high 11 points for the Mammoth (6-2). Colorado led 4-0 after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 12-4 by halftime. Jack Hannah finished with two goals and a game-high seven assists. Dylan McIntosh had four goals, and Braedon Saris recorded a hat trick to go along with four assists. Dillon Ward made 30 saves before Nathan Whittom entered in the fourth quarter and made 10 saves.

Tehoka Nanticoke had two goals and a team-leading five points for the Bandits (3-4). Dhane Smith and Ian MacKay each had two goals and two assists. Josh Byrne had one goal and three assists, and Ryan Benesch and Dylan Robinson chipped in one goal each. Matt Vinc made 21 saves. Evan Constantopoulos played the second half and stopped 17 shots.

Colorado's 20-goal output tied the franchise record for most goals in a game, a mark that was established 11 years ago. Mammoth earned their fifth consecutive win.

Up next: The Bandits host the Philadelphia Wings on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Mammoth visit the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Feb. 13 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

