          Asian Shooting Championships begin in New Delhi; Tata Steel Chess concludes; India U-19 vs Bangladesh: Indian Sports LIVE, February 02

          • ESPN staffFeb 2, 2026, 02:50 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 02, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Chess: Tata Steel Chess comes to a conclusion in Wijk aan Zee, with none of the Indians in contention.

          • Shooting: The Asian Championships begin in New Delhi.

          • Football: India (W) face Bangladesh at the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Badminton: Devika Sihag created history by winning the Thailand Masters final, with Goh Jin Wei retiring hurt midway in the second game.

          • PWL: Haryana Thunders crowned Pro Wrestling League champions after defeating Delhi Dangal Warriors 5-4 in the final.