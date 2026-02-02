South Africa ready to host AFCON 2028, will be about 'fair play' - SA sports minister Gayton McKenzie

South Africa's Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, praises Morocco's hosting of AFCON 2025 despite the chaos surrounding the final. (1:14)

CAPE TOWN -- South Africa's sports, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie told ESPN that his country seeks to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2028, and emphasised that he wanted the tournament to be remembered as one of "fair play".

The recent AFCON final in Rabat on Jan. 18 which saw Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 drew notable controversy as Senegal walked off the field amid furore over refereeing decisions and alleged disruptions to their preparation.

Sadio Mané eventually led his team back onto the field and after Édouard Mendy saved Brahim Díaz's stoppage time penalty - the award of which had played a major role in the walk-off. Subsequently, the match went to extra time and Pape Gueye scored the winner for Senegal.