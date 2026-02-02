South Africa ready to host AFCON 2028, will be about 'fair play' - SA sports minister Gayton McKenzie

CAPE TOWN -- South Africa's sports, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie told ESPN that his country seeks to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2028, and emphasised that he wanted the tournament to be remembered as one of "fair play".
The recent AFCON final in Rabat on Jan. 18 which saw Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 drew notable controversy as Senegal walked off the field amid furore over refereeing decisions and alleged disruptions to their preparation.
Sadio Mané eventually led his team back onto the field and after Édouard Mendy saved Brahim Díaz's stoppage time penalty - the award of which had played a major role in the walk-off. Subsequently, the match went to extra time and Pape Gueye scored the winner for Senegal.
"We are definitely going to host the 2028 African Nations Cup... The legacy that we will have will be very good refereeing, will be fair play," McKenzie told ESPN at the Coca-Cola FIFA World Cup trophy tour event in Cape Town.
"Morocco did very well; let me tell you. You mustn't judge Morocco by the one incident. It happens - I don't know why people are making it so big.
"I've been watching games in England that have been stopped. I've been watching games everywhere around the world that have been stopped. It was unfortunate -- no player should leave the field -- but I don't think we should take away from all the good that Morocco has done."
When asked which countries are set to join South Africa as AFCON 2028 hosts as it stands, McKenzie said: "Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Botswana."
Previously, he told SABC Sport that Mozambique had also expressed interest.
McKenzie expressed confidence that South Africa would rally together after their AFCON round of 16 exit in Morocco. He even went as far as predicting that they would win the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada (June 11 - July 19).
"We've gone [26] matches without a loss before the African Nations Cup," said McKenzie - excluding the loss to Lesotho as a result of Teboho Mokoena's ineligibility, and citing a streak which later stretched to 27 games unbeaten with the 2-1 win over Angola.
"I think the team is in good spirits. We're going to work together; we are all geared towards bringing the cup back home."
South Africa will kick off the FIFA World Cup against co-hosts Mexico at their Estadio Azteca on June 11 before a clash a week later in Atlanta with either Czechia, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark or North Macedonia.
Bafana Bafana will round off their Group A fixtures on June 24 in Guadalupe against South Korea, with kick-off set for 3 A.M. CAT on June 25.