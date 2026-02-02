Nedbank Cup round of 32 - Fixtures, kick-off times, teams, how to watch

South Africa's Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, praises Morocco's hosting of AFCON 2025 despite the chaos surrounding the final. (1:14)

Stellenbosch will host Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday in the pick of the Nedbank Cup round of 32 fixtures.

The Nedbank Cup is South Africa's premier knockout cup competition. It is the only South cup tournament which sees Betway Premiership teams come up against those from other competitions.

All 16 Premiership teams enter the draw together with eight Motsepe Foundation Championship teams and eight from the amateur ranks.

It is worth remembering that the Motsepe Foundation Championship - South Africa's second tier - is a professional league administered by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) together with the Premiership. However, the third and fourth tier of South African football fall under the remit of the South African Football Association (SAFA).

The Nedbank Cup is thus the only team where amateur teams can come up against professional sides. In some instances, the mismatches are embarrassing - such as when Mamelodi Sundowns trounced Powerlines FC 24-0 in 2012.

However, the tournament has also served up some magical upsets. In 2013, Maluti FET College pulled off probably the biggest shock in Nedbank Cup history as they beat Orlando Pirates 4-1 only months after the Buccaneers had won three trophies for a second season running.

This year, there will be eight participants from the Motsepe Foundation Championship and a further eight from the amateur ranks.

Could we see an amateur team go on a Cinderella run at this year's Nedbank Cup? Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Who will Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns play?

Kaizer Chiefs will play the most eagerly anticipated of the Nedbank Cup round of 32 fixtures when they visit Stellenbosch at Cape Town's DHL Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 19:00 CAT.

The game comes straight after both teams' home Confederation Cup games on Sunday. Stellenbosch head into this game off the back of a 3-0 Cape Town defeat to Algeria's CR Belouizdad, while Kaizer Chiefs will enter this fresh from Sunday's 1-0 win over Zambia's ZESCO United at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The match is scheduled for broadcast on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202. Mamelodi Sundowns' concurrent fixture against Motsepe Foundation Championship strugglers Gomora United at Loftus Versfeld is set to be aired on channel 208.

On Saturday, Feb. 7, Orlando Pirates will face Tshakhuma FC at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium - with kick-off set for 3 p.m. CAT and the broadcast scheduled for channel 202.

Full fixtures (all times CAT)

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Gomora United Feb. 4, 19:00 - Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria

Stellenbosch FC vs. Kaizer Chiefs Feb. 4, 19:00 - DHL Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Durban City vs. Chippa United Feb. 6, 19:00 - Chatsworth Stadium, Chatsworth

Vasco da Gama vs. Luthuli Brigades Feb. 6, 19:00 - Athlone Stadium, Cape Town

Army Rocket vs. Casric Stars Feb. 7, 15:00 - Olympia Park, Rustenburg

Cardinals vs. Jacksa Spears Feb. 7, 15:00 - Goble Park, Bethlehem

Highbury vs. Sekhukhune United Feb. 7, 15:00 - Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha

Tshakhuma FC vs. Orlando Pirates Feb. 7, 15:00 - Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban

Upington City vs. Magesi FC Feb. 7, 15:00 - Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium, Upington

Golden Arrows vs. Orbit College FC Feb. 7, 18:00 - King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, Durban

Hungry Lions vs. University of Pretoria Feb. 8, 15:00 - Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium, Upington

Mkhambathi vs. Lerumo Lions Feb. 8, 15:00 - Harry Gwala Stadium, Pietermaritzburg

TS Galaxy vs. Marumo Gallants Feb. 8, 15:00 - Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, KwaMhlanga

Siwelele vs. Richards Bay Feb. 8, 18:00 - Dr Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein

Polokwane City vs. AmaZulu FC Feb. 10, 19:00 - Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane

SSU M17 vs. Milford FC Feb. 10, 19:00 - Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto, Johannesburg