How to watch the Super Bowl in Africa - ESPN Africa and D+ to air NFL Super Bowl, Bad Bunny half time show

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's channels in Africa will broadcast the NFL Super Bowl LX, between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, live across the continent.

Viewers can catch the action live on Monday, 9 February at 01:00 CAT on both ESPN and ESPN2 or on Disney+ in South Africa.

The popular Super Bowl halftime show, which will air during the live broadcast, will feature Grammy-winning global superstar Bad Bunny, bringing Latin rhythms and high-energy performance to the biggest stage in American football.

Viewers who cannot catch the live broadcast will have multiple opportunities to see the game with repeat airings later in the day at 08:00 on ESPN 2, 11:00 on ESPN, and at 15:00 on ESPN2. A 55-minute highlight package will also air during the week for fans to relive the game's defining moments.

For updates on the NFL Super Bowl and from the world of American sports, fans can connect to @ESPNAfrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit Africa.espn.com. Fans are encouraged to use #SuperBowlLX for this special event.

How to tune in to ESPN:

ESPN: DStv 218, Starsat 248 and on Disney+ in South Africa

ESPN2: DStv 219, Starsat 249 and on Disney+ in South Africa

• All times are stated in CAT / SAST

• Schedule subject to change