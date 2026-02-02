Solanke's perfect scorpion kick from imperfect cross saves Spurs against Man City: MOTW

Open Extended Reactions

The only question at halftime was how many. Tottenham's wretched season had gone from bad to worse after going 0-2 down to Manchester City at home. Any hope that Thomas Frank's side would continue their habit of troubling Pep Guardiola's men had been firmly extinguished. The Danish manager's job was on the line.

And then Dominic Solanke came to life.

After a first-half without a shot on goal, the Spurs striker lifted the atmosphere in the stands with a goal eight minutes into the second half. There was an air of fortune about it, as the Englishman ran onto a lovely through ball from Xavi Simons and did excellently to brush off Abdukodir Khusanov and make space for himself. Solanke struck through Marc Guéhi's legs to shoot at goal, and on another day, VAR would have intervened to rule the strike out for a foul. Nonetheless, Spurs had their goal, and there was a spark around the stadium.

If Solanke's first goal had an air of fortune about it, there was nothing lucky about his second.

As the ball bobbled around in midfield in the 70th minute of the game, Conor Gallagher nipped in front of Nico González to get the ball. The baying crowd inside the Tottenham Hotspur stadium smelled blood, and Gallagher bounded forward, taking advantage of Nico O'Reilly's block rebounding the ball forward into space. In the middle of the park, Solanke was on his way. Moving into the acres of space between Guéhi and Khusanov as the City centre-backs were caught on the transition, the Spurs striker had made the perfect run.

Rodri made a panicked run to cover him off, but Solanke had the yards on him and it seemed destined for an easy goal -- if Gallagher got his cross right.

He didn't.

With Guéhi attempting to cut the angles for Gallagher, the midfielder lofted a cross that was agonisingly behind Solanke. Rodri was on his way back, and would in all likelihood intercept the ball, thus bringing to an end another positive Spurs move.

But Solanke didn't give up on the ball. Like the best instinctual strikers, Solanke attempted a scorpion kick, but there was only one way to get it right. Rodri was closing down, as was Gianluigi Donnarumma, closing down the space between him and Solanke, anticipating said scorpion kick.

An audacious attempt like a scorpion kick carries with it plenty of risk, get it wrong and you'll look foolish in front of millions. Even the manner of the kick -- hook the heel further and you can fashion a safer, flatter shot, ensuring a shot on goal. Except, with Donnarumma on his way, the safer option would not have worked for Solanke. He had to risk a looping scorpion kick.

Hooking his heel to just the right angle, Solanke managed to loop the ball wonderfully towards goal, but given Donnarumma's giant stature, the City goalkeeper even managed to get a fingertip to the ball. A flicker of hope passed over Khusanov and Rodri's faces -- perhaps their Italian shot-stopper had done enough as the trajectory of the ball shifted ... but Solanke had managed to put enough on the ball, and it looped deliciously into the top corner, sending the stadium into delirium.

This small corner of North London erupted, but it wasn't only the lilywhites of Tottenham celebrating, with the goal also being cheered on by City's title rivals, Arsenal. Perhaps it would pain the Spurs fans, but for a professional footballer (and childhood Arsenal fan) Solanke, this was just reward. He'd had two shots on goal -- he'd scored with both of them, and in doing so, earned his manager a few more games.