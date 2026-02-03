Lovlina leads Indian boxing contingent at Boxam Elite Tournament in Spain: Indian Sports LIVE, February 3

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 3, 2026.
What's on today?
Boxing: The Boxam Elite Tournament begins in Spain, with India fielding a 33-member strong contingent.
Shooting: The Asian Championships in New Delhi features pre-event training, with events beginning tomorrow.
What happened yesterday?
Squash: Anahat Singh won her maiden PSA Bronze-level title in Washington.
Football: FanCode won exclusive TV and Digital Rights for ISL 2025-26.
Football: India (W) suffered a 0-2 defeat against Bangladesh at the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship.
Football: Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal confirmed players took salary cuts.
Chess: Uzbekistan's Abdusattorov won the Tata Steel Masters title, Gukesh best Indian at joint eighth.