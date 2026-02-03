        <
          Lovlina leads Indian boxing contingent at Boxam Elite Tournament in Spain: Indian Sports LIVE, February 3

          Lovlina Borgohain. Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffFeb 3, 2026, 04:35 AM

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 3, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Boxing: The Boxam Elite Tournament begins in Spain, with India fielding a 33-member strong contingent.

          • Shooting: The Asian Championships in New Delhi features pre-event training, with events beginning tomorrow.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Squash: Anahat Singh won her maiden PSA Bronze-level title in Washington.

          • Football: FanCode won exclusive TV and Digital Rights for ISL 2025-26.

          • Football: India (W) suffered a 0-2 defeat against Bangladesh at the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship.

          • Football: Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal confirmed players took salary cuts.

          • Chess: Uzbekistan's Abdusattorov won the Tata Steel Masters title, Gukesh best Indian at joint eighth.