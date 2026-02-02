USC's Hall headlines girls' McDonald's All American rosters

Open Extended Reactions

All top 16 recruits in the ESPN girls' SC Next Top 100 are on the McDonald's All American girls' game rosters, which were announced Monday on ESPN's "NBA Today." Overall, 24 of the top 33 players in the 2026 class will be playing in the high school showcase at the end of March.

Top-ranked senior Saniyah Hall is the headliner and is USC's third No. 1 commit in the last four years, following Jazzy Davidson (2025) and JuJu Watkins (2023), who scored 25 points and was named co-MVP of the game.

Texas and Kentucky lead the way for college representation on the court, with three players apiece named to the rosters. The Longhorns' trio features Brihanna Crittendon (No. 8), Addison Bjorn (No. 10) and Aaliah Spaight (No. 20) on the West roster, while the Wildcats' Maddyn Greenway (No. 13), Savvy Swords (No. 19) and Emily McDonald (No. 23) will be split up between both teams.

Swords and McDonald are high school teammates at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) alongside Vanderbilt commit Olivia Jones, who ranks 14th in the class and will join them on the East roster.

Duke (Autumn Fleary, No. 14 and Bella Flemings, No. 16) and Notre Dame (Jacy Abii, No. 9 and Jenica Lewis, No. 24) are the other two schools with multiple recruits on the roster. Eighteen colleges have recruits named to the 2026 rosters, with the SEC leading the way (10), followed by the ACC and Big Ten (six each).

Eighteen states are also represented on these rosters, with New York claiming four of the players, California with three, and Texas with two.

The East will be coached by Stan Benge (Ben Davis HS in Indianapolis, IN) and the West will be coached by Candice Gonzales (Mesquite HS in Gilbert, AZ). Both coaches will have a variety of lineup combinations they can mix and match, particularly because both rosters are deep at wing and forward. The East team features more traditional post size in UConn's Olivia Vukosa (No. 3) and Michigan State's Lilly Williams (No. 15), but the West roster counters with a slew of long, rangy versatile lineups headlined by Tennessee's Oliviyah Edwards (No. 2), South Carolina's Jerzy Robinson (No. 5) and Iowa's McKenna Woliczko (No. 6).

High school coaches, athletic directors and McDonald's All American selection committee members are eligible to nominate players starting in September. The voting and selection process begins in December and lasts through the formalization and announcement process in February. Committee Members vote on several phases of ballots as the player pool narrows, and ultimately the final 24 are chosen.

The McDonald's All American girls' game will take place in Glendale, Arizona, on March 31, 2026, at the Diamond Desert Arena. The game will air on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

EAST ROSTER

Saniyah Hall, G, 6-0, USC (No. 1)

Olivia Vukosa, P, 6-4, UConn (No. 3)

Kate Harpring, PG, 5-10, North Carolina (No. 4)

Jordyn Jackson, G, 6-1, Maryland (No. 7)

Autumn Fleary, PG, 5-7, Duke (No. 12)

Olivia Jones, G, 5-11, Vanderbilt (No. 14)

Lilly Williams, P, 6-5, Michigan State (No. 15)

Savvy Swords, W, 6-1, Kentucky (No. 19)

Emily McDonald, G, 6-0, Kentucky (No. 23)

Jenica Lewis, G, 5-10, Notre Dame (No. 24)

Addi Nyemchek, W, 6-1, Indiana (No. 28)

Lola Lampley, W, 6-2, LSU (No. 29)

WEST ROSTER

Oliviyah Edwards, F, 6-3, Tennessee (No. 2)

Jerzy Robinson, G, 6-0, South Carolina (No. 5)

McKenna Woliczko, W, 6-2, Iowa (No. 6)

Brihanna Crittendon, W, 6-3, Texas (No. 8)

Jacy Abii, W, 6-2, Notre Dame (No. 9)

Addison Bjorn, W, 6-1, Texas (No. 10)

Trinity Jones, G, 6-1, Clemson (No. 11)

Maddyn Greenway, PG, 5-8, Kentucky (No. 13)

Bella Flemings, G, 6-0, Duke (No. 16)

Aaliah Spaight, PG, 5-7, Texas (No. 20)

Ashlyn Koupal, G, 6-2, Nebraska (No. 22)

Cydnee Bryant, P, 6-3, Kansas (No. 33)