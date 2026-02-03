2026 Winter Olympics - How to watch South Africa's Olympians at Milano-Cortina

Open Extended Reactions

South Africa have sent five athletes to the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, the most the country (and Africa as a whole, with 15 athletes) has ever sent.

The Olympians are thrilled to be on such a snowy, and thus unusual for most Africans, adventure, if their social media is to be believed.

Here's how to keep track of Mzansi's representatives as they take fans along on their adventures, from the canteen, to the kit reveals, and even the laundry room at the athlete's village. Also, the actual Olympics.

Follow the official Team SA Instagram account here: @officialteamrsa

Lara Markthaler (alpine skiing)

@spunkiiiiii

Thomas Weir (alpine skiing)

@thomasweir_ski

Malica Malherbe (freestyle skiing)

@malicamalherbe

Matthew Smith (cross-country skiing)

@mattcsmith_

Nicole Burger (skeleton)

@nicoleburger.skeleton