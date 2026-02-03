2026 Winter Olympics - How to watch South Africa's Olympians at Milano-Cortina

South Africa have sent five athletes to the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, the most the country (and Africa as a whole, with 15 athletes) has ever sent.
The Olympians are thrilled to be on such a snowy, and thus unusual for most Africans, adventure, if their social media is to be believed.
Here's how to keep track of Mzansi's representatives as they take fans along on their adventures, from the canteen, to the kit reveals, and even the laundry room at the athlete's village. Also, the actual Olympics.
Follow the official Team SA Instagram account here: @officialteamrsa
Lara Markthaler (alpine skiing)
Thomas Weir (alpine skiing)
Malica Malherbe (freestyle skiing)
Matthew Smith (cross-country skiing)
Nicole Burger (skeleton)
Here is the full schedule for the Games, running from Feb 4 to Feb 22.
The Winter Olympics will air on SuperSport in South Africa on the Variety channels from 1 to 4, and Super Sport Action. You can also watch live on Showmax PRO.