Indian men and women in action at Badminton Asia Team Champiosnhips: Indian Sports LIVE, February 4

Open Extended Reactions

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 4, 2026.

What's on today?

Badminton: The Indian men face Singapore, and the women face Myanmar in their opening games of the Badminton Asia Team Championships.

Shooting: The Asian Championships in New Delhi begin today.

What happened yesterday?