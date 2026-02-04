Indian men and women in action at Badminton Asia Team Champiosnhips: Indian Sports LIVE, February 4

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 4, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: The Indian men face Singapore, and the women face Myanmar in their opening games of the Badminton Asia Team Championships.
Shooting: The Asian Championships in New Delhi begin today.
What happened yesterday?
Chess: D Gukesh confirmed his participation at this year's Norway Chess tournament
Shooting: India was confirmed to host the Asian Olympic qualifying championship next year