Africa's players making the most of European league play ahead of WAFCON

Even with the Africa-led NWSL in the United States currently in its off-season, a new generation of African stars is shining bright in Europe in the early stages of 2026.

DR Congo's Merveille Kanjinga, who has just turned 23, tops the list after a stellar month for PSG, while Edna Imade is in fine form but excluded on account of being a Spain international, despite previously expressing a preference to play for Nigeria.

Given that this is a predominantly form-based rankings list, many other top African players have been excluded from the rankings due to a lack of playing time in January, regardless of whether or not they deserve a top 10 spot in terms of overall quality.

But with the Women's Africa Cup of Nations approaching in March (though where it will be played remains up in the air), players will be taking full advantage of any gametime they get.

1. Merveille Kanjinga, Paris Saint-Germain

Kanjinga picked up a goal and an assist in PSG's 4-0 win over Dijon and then followed up with a brace in a 4-0 drubbing of Le Havre.

Although she did not find the back of the net in the 1-0 loss to Première Ligue leaders Lyon on February 1, Kanjinga was the standout player in January.

Apart from her exploits in the league, Kanjinga also scored in the 2-0 Coupe de France round of 32 win over Lille and the 5-0 last 16 drubbing of Montpellier, taking her tally for the month in all competitions to four goals.

PSG's Merveille Kanjinga and Lyon's Tabitha Chawinga battle for the ball, with the DRC's Kanjinga and Malawi's Chawinga two of Africa's brightest stars. Federico Pestellini/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

2. Taiwo Lawal, Mazatlan FC

Aged only 21, Lawal is having a breakout season in Liga MX Femenil with Mazatlan and has got the new year off to a superb start.

She was the star of the show on Jan. 7 as she equalised twice as Mazatlan came back from behind to pick up a sensational 3-2 win over Juárez.

On Jan. 22, she scored the first goal of the game in Mazatlan's 1-1 draw with Atlas. Having already opened February with a bang by scoring in the 5-0 win over Necaxa, she shows no sign of slowing down.

3. Toni Payne, Everton

Nigeria's experienced stalwart, Payne, picked up a goal and assist for Everton in their 5-0 FA Cup win over West Brom.

Payne set up Yuka Momiki for Everton's opener and then scored the fourth goal of their fourth round rout herself.

The playmaker is in a superb run of form with two goals and four assists in her last eight appearances for Everton.

England's Ellie Carpenter and Nigeria's Toni Payne compete for the ball for Chelsea and Everton respectively in the Women's Super League. Jasper Wax/Getty Images

4. Grace Asantewaa, Juárez

Ghana midfielder Asantewaa scored in the defeat to Lawal's Mazatlan, but also netted under better circumstances as she bagged the winner in a 1-0 victory over Atlético de San Luis.

Juárez sit 10th in the Clausura with a respectable 10 points from six games. Asantewaa is likely to continue to be key for them and for the Black Queens, who are in WAFCON Group D along with Cameroon, Cape Verde and Mali.

5. Jennifer Echegini, Paris Saint-Germain

Nigeria attacking midfielder Echegini picked up an assist for Kanjinga's goal which put the cherry on top of the cake in PSG's 4-0 win over Dijon.

Another game in which Echegini stood out was the 2-0 cup win over Lille, as she won a penalty which was not converted and had a goal disallowed for handball.

6. Thembi Kgatlana, Tigres UANL

Banyana Banyana icon Kgatlana netted for Tigres UANL in the 3-1 win over Atlas in Liga MX Femenil on January 25.

Having missed the WAFCON last year - purportedly for personal reasons - all eyes will be on Kgatlana in the build-up to this year's tournament. For the time being, she continues to do all she can by delivering at club level.

Thembi Kgatlana has been starring for Tigres in Mexico for a few seasons now, and South Africa fans will hope she is part of Banyana's Women's AFCON team this year. Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP via Getty Images

7. Chinwendu Ihezuo, Pachuca

Ihezuo continued her steady form for Pachuca as she scored in the 4-0 win over Queretaro, netting the opening goal.

Having finished as African champions Nigeria's top scorer at the last WAFCON with three goals, Ihezuo continues to make the case for playing time in a competitive attacking lineup at the upcoming tournament.

8. Shukurat Oladipo, AS Roma

Nigeria defender Oladipo put in a series of rock-solid performances in January - notably keeping back-to-back clean sheets in the two-legged Italian Cup quarter-final derby against Lazio.

Roma may be out of this season's UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL) but sit top of Serie A Women, with a five-point lead over Inter - who they will face in the semi-finals of the cup following their 3-0 triumph over Lazio.

9. Christy Ucheibe, Benfica

Super Falcons midfielder Ucheibe picked up an assist for runaway Campeonato Nacional Feminino leaders Benfica in their 2-0 win over Rio Ave on Jan. 10.

The 25-year-old - capable as playing both as a holding midfielder and centre-back - has now spent six years with Portugal's dominant women's side and is well on course for a sixth league title. Benfica are seven points clear of Sporting CP at the top of the table.

10. Tabitha Chawinga, Lyon

The elder Chawinga sister is likely to be higher up the rankings in February, having scored Lyon's winner in a 1-0 Feb. 1 victory over title rivals PSG - who by now have all but been left in the dust judging by the league standings and patterns of form.

For January, she rounds out the top 10 as a key player upfront who is clinical in front of goal but adds more to the team than only her strike rate, also offering a key creative influence.

Watch the NWSL and UEFA Women's Champions League, live, on ESPN's channels in Africa, and on Disney+ in South Africa.