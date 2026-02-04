Washington Post eliminates sports department amid mass layoff

The Washington Post announced Wednesday that it is eliminating its sports department as part of a mass layoff of one-third of its staff across all departments.

Some sports reporters will move into other roles amid large-scale cutbacks by the venerable newspaper. The Post currently has reporters on site covering Super Bowl LX in California and the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina.

The moves were expected for several weeks, since word leaked out that the Post had told its sports staffers who had arranged to cover the Olympics that they would not be going. After it became public, the Post reversed course and said it would be sending a limited staff.

The changes were announced Wednesday by executive editor Matt Murray in a videoconference with staff. A total number of layoffs was not announced in the call, and the Post wouldn't say how big its current staffing is.

"The Washington Post is taking a number of difficult but decisive actions today for our future, in what amounts to a significant restructuring across the company," a Post spokesperson said in a statement. "These steps are designed to strengthen our footing and sharpen our focus on delivering the distinctive journalism that sets The Post apart and, most importantly, engages our customers."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.