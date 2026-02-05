        <
        >

          India (M) and (W) face crunch clashes at Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian Sports LIVE, February 5

          "It was a bit hard for me to find motivation again to train hard and play a few tournaments." Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffFeb 5, 2026, 03:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 5, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: The Indian men face Japan, and the women face Thailand in crunch games of the Badminton Asia Team Championships.

          • Shooting: The Asian Championships in New Delhi continue.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Shooting: Esha Singh helped India to two gold medals at Asian Championship, Samrat Rana won bronze.

          • Football: Indian senior women's team beat Russian club Zvezda-2005 Perm.

          • Badminton Asia Team Championships: India men and women off to a winning start.

          • Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu broke the national record.

          • Hockey: Indian women's team coach Sjoerd Marijne said he wants to bring back unity and discipline in Indian women's hockey team.

          • Football: AFC confirmed India's bid to host 2031 Asian Cup.