India (M) and (W) face crunch clashes at Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian Sports LIVE, February 5

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 5, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: The Indian men face Japan, and the women face Thailand in crunch games of the Badminton Asia Team Championships.
Shooting: The Asian Championships in New Delhi continue.
What happened yesterday?
Shooting: Esha Singh helped India to two gold medals at Asian Championship, Samrat Rana won bronze.
Football: Indian senior women's team beat Russian club Zvezda-2005 Perm.
Badminton Asia Team Championships: India men and women off to a winning start.
Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu broke the national record.
Hockey: Indian women's team coach Sjoerd Marijne said he wants to bring back unity and discipline in Indian women's hockey team.
Football: AFC confirmed India's bid to host 2031 Asian Cup.