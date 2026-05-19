Watch the NBA playoffs live on Disney+ Philippines

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA playoffs are now streaming on Disney+ Philippines, with the top 16 teams after the regular season and play-in tournament each hoping to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy!

Join ESPN commentators Mike Breen, Tim Legler, Richard Jefferson, and reporter Lisa Salters, as they take you through every moment on Disney+

play 0:59 Wemby goes off for 41 points and 24 rebounds in Spurs' Game 1 win Victor Wembanyama fills the stat sheet with 41 points, 24 rebounds and three assists for the Spurs in their 2OT win over the Thunder.

Plus, tune in to "NBA Countdown" for expert commentary and in-depth discussions, and hear directly from legendary voices Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley on "NBA Tip-Off" and the Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA".

Each season, Disney+ Philippines subscribers can stream one NBA Conference Finals series live, with the other Conference Finals series and NBA Finals available to stream on delay.

For more information on the games available, check out the schedule below!

Featured content current at time of writing. Content subject to availability. NBA schedule is subject to late change.

NBA Live on Disney+ Schedules (all times PHT)

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

Wednesday, May 20

7:00 A.M. NBA Tip-Off

8:00 A.M. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks (Game 1)

10:30 A.M. Inside the NBA

Friday, May 22

7:00 A.M. NBA Tip-Off

8:00 A.M. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks (Game 2)

10:30 A.M. Inside the NBA

Sunday, May 24

7:00 A.M. NBA Tip-Off

8:00 A.M. New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (Game 3)

10:30 A.M. Inside the NBA

Tuesday, May 26

7:00 A.M. NBA Tip-Off

8:00 A.M. New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (Game 4)

10:30 A.M. Inside the NBA

Thursday, May 28 (if necessary)

7:00 A.M. NBA Tip-Off

8:00 A.M. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks (Game 5)

10:30 A.M. Inside the NBA

Saturday, May 30 (if necessary)

7:00 A.M. NBA Tip-Off

8:00 A.M. New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (Game 6)

10:30 A.M. Inside the NBA

Monday, June 1 (if necessary)

7:00 A.M. NBA Tip-Off

8:00 A.M. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks (Game 7)

10:30 A.M. Inside the NBA

All Disney+ Premium and Basic subscribers in the Philippines will have access to NBA on Disney+.