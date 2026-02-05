Africa's January transfers - Antoine Semenyo and Ademola Lookman got their deals, but Mohamed Salah remains put... for now

Open Extended Reactions

The January transfer window may have concluded on a low-key note with a fairly quiet deadline day on Monday, but last month saw plenty of compelling African transfers, and plenty more rumours that ultimately didn't get over the line.

Here, ESPN reviews the biggest and best deals of the transfer window, and examine what the future may hold for those players who didn't get the deal they craved.

Superstars on the move: Semenyo and Lookman

The two biggest moves of the January transfer window involving African players saw Antoine Semenyo take a natural next step up in his career as he signed for Manchester City, while Ademola Lookman swapped Atalanta for Atletico Madrid as he seeks to rediscover the form that saw him named CAF's African Footballer of the Year in 2024.

Despite rumours linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal late in 2025, Semenyo opted for City, who parted with £64 million to sign him from Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old is approaching his peak years, has the technical ability, intensity and intelligence to adapt promptly to Pep Guardiola's demands, and is already a proven Premier League goal threat, having netted 29 for the Cherries since the start of the 2023-24 season.

So far so good for the Ghana international since signing for City on January 9, with Semenyo scoring four and registering one assist across his five matches to date.

It will be intriguing to see how Semenyo's relationship with Erling Haaland develops over the coming months, with the City new boy's proclivity for taking shots on goal -- only four players, including the Norwegian, average more attempts per match -- unlikely to go down too well with his goal-hungry teammate.

The presence of Omar Marmoush, now shunted down the pecking order at City following Semenyo's arrival, ought to sound a stark warning for the former Bristol City man.

The Egypt international also hit the ground running upon his £59 million arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt in late January last year, but his City career has been stalling this term, with one goal in 12 league outings, only three of which were starts.

How can Semenyo, another lively wide forward with an eye for goal, avoid finding himself on the peripheries in 12 months' time like his 26-year-old teammate?

Nigeria striker Ademola Lookman secured a move to La Liga side Atletico Madrid after a tumultuous 18 months at Atalanta. Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images

The other major move during the window for African superstars saw Lookman swap Italy for Spain in a €40 million deal, with the move being announced by Atletico Madrid on deadline day.

Considering some of the giants who have been quoted with interest in the 28-year-old in recent years, the move feels like something of an anti-climax, although there's no doubt that Atleti is the biggest stage of the forward's career to date, and gives him the opportunity to prove himself with a true European heavyweight.

He'll be the first Nigerian player to play in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga, finally closing the door on his successful if troubled spell in Bergamo, where the talented attacker increasingly felt himself disrespected by the club's hierarchy.

"I'm coming to another top league, in a top country, with a new language. I'm very excited about it," he said upon his arrival. "It's very special to be here, I'm very happy to be here. It's amazing, truly amazing being at a massive club and a blessing."

As he demonstrated at the Africa Cup of Nations, he still boasts the quality to influence fixtures - if not win them single-handedly - in the final third, and should give Atleti an extra dimension in attack.

No clarity on Salah situation

In mid-December, one of the biggest talking points of the January transfer window was expected to be Mohamed Salah's Liverpool exit, with the Egypt superstar widely tipped for the exit door in early 2026 after his apparent public parting of the ways after last year's 3-3 draw with Leeds United.

At one point, it appeared as though Salah was on the brink of an Anfield departure, with clubs in Saudi Arabia -- as well as former employers AS Roma and Galatasaray -- looking to sign one of the most recognisable footballers in the world.

Ultimately, while a move to Saudi may have been a genuine possibility as Liverpool explored their options after Salah accused them of throwing him under the bus, the tensions passed... for now at least... while a sojourn in Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations gave both player and club an option to take a break from each other.

As the window progressed, the rumours died down, with Salah steadily being integrated back into Arne Slot's plans, rather than being pushed closer to the departure lounge. He's made four appearances for the Reds since the AFCON, having a hand in three goals in his last three outings.

That said, the chances of Salah seeing out his (new) contract with Liverpool, which runs until the summer of 2027, remain smaller than they were before he vocalised his frustrations with the club and Slot in December.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah seem to be on the same page again, since the striker's return from the Africa Cup of Nations. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Nigerians on the move

Lookman wasn't the only Nigerian to find a new club during the transfer window, with numerous Super Eagles, or Eagles wannabes, also seeking pastures new in order to boost their career prospects.

Terem Moffi signed for FC Porto from OGC Nice, arriving at the Portuguese giants from France along with Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana, who arrived at the two-time European champions on loan from Stade Rennais.

Tochukwu Nnadi, who forced his way into the national side ahead of the AFCON, has joined Olympique de Marseille despite reported interest from West Ham United.

Switching from Belgium to France is a well-trodden path, and while OM will prove a particularly challenging environment for the 22-year-old midfielder, he should relish the prospect of working under Roberto De Zerbi and developing his game under the Italian head coach.

Sadiq Umar, Rafiu Durosinmi, Prosper Obah, Leonard Ngenge and Chibuike Nwaiwu all switched clubs during the window, with Ngenge's switch to Leeds United particularly eye-catching given the 18-year-old is moving to the Premier League straight from the NPFL.

He may have announced his retirement for the Super Eagles, but William Troost-Ekong is still going strong at club level, and swapped Saudi Arabia for Qatar during January when he signed for Al-Ahli, while Victor Moses moved to Kazakh side Kaiser having been a free agent since June.

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri played for Fenerbahce as recently as Feb 2, the transfer deadline day, but has seemingly secured a move to Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League in the days since. Ugur Subasi/Anadolu via Getty Images

En-Nesyri blocked by the paperwork... but then!

Youssef En-Nesyri was a defeated AFCON finalist with Morocco last month, and appeared primed to become one of the most high-profile movers of the January transfer window by the tournament's conclusion.

At one point, he appeared set to leave Fenerbahce for Juventus, but ultimately the deal didn't materialise, with the striker preferring a permanent exit while the Old Lady sought a loan move.

There was reported interest from Premier League Everton, although Saudi heavyweights Al-Ittihad moved into pole position as deadline day moved closer, with En-Nesyri appearing set to move to the Pro League in an exchange deal with N'Golo Kanté going in the other direction.

However, the deal collapsed at the death, with transfer paperwork and administrative issues leaving both players frustrated after Al-Ittihad allegedly inputted erroneous information into FIFA's Transfer Matching System (TMS).

Or so we thought...

On Wednesday, it appeared as though En-Nesyri's transfer had been completed after all, with the 28-year-old being thanked for his services by Fener, before being unveiled by his new employers.

It's not currently clear how Ittihad managed to get the deal over the line, seemingly after the deadline had passed, while the former Sevilla striker can now focus on replacing his predecessor Karim Benzema, who departed for Al-Hilal earlier in the week.

En-Nesyri is joined at Ittihad by Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena, who joined Al-Amid from AS Monaco on deadline day.

What you may have missed

Zimbabwe's Marshall Munetsi caught the eye on occasion during his time in the Premier League with Wolves, but was lost in the midfield shuffle under new coach Rob Edwards, who allowed him to leave with little ceremony.

Munetsi returns to France with Paris FC, initially on loan, where he'll look to bounce back following the disappointment of missing out on the AFCON with the Warriors as he recovered from a calf injury.

Simon Adingra, who was also overlooked for the Ivory Coast's tournament squad, a year after winning the Nations Cup on home soil, moves again as he signs for AS Monaco on loan, only six months after signing permanently for Sunderland.

Now 24-year-old, the wideman must use this move to prove that the lofty expectations that accompanied his arrival on the scene at Brighton were not wide of the mark.

Angola's Zito Luvumbo joins Real Mallorca on loan, having started just two Serie A games with Cagliari so far this season, while Amadou Haidara, who was sent off for Mali in their AFCON group game against Comoros, ended his six-year stay with RB Leipzig by signing for Lens. Moving for an initial €2 million, it could prove to be one of the bargains of the window.