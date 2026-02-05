South Africa striker Thembi Kgatlana headlines Banyana Banyana preliminary WAFCON squad

Open Extended Reactions

Star striker Thembi Kgatlana (Tigres UANL) was the most notable inclusion in Banyana Banyana's 38-woman preliminary training squad for the upcoming COSAFA Women's Championship and Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Kgatlana - who scored Banyana's first ever FIFA Women's World Cup goal in 2019 and was central to their first ever appearance in the knockout rounds in 2023 - missed WAFCON 2024 in Morocco (where it was belatedly held in 2025), purportedly due to personal reasons.

While Banyana's final squad for the upcoming WAFCON has yet to be announced, Kgatlana's inclusion to date is an indication that she is still being considered as a potential option at the very least for head coach Desiree Ellis.

Logistics for the tournament itself are up in the air, with Morocco still officially the hosts for WAFCON 2026 - currently scheduled for March 17 - April 3 - but uncertainty lingering after South Africa's Department of Sports, Arts & Culture suggested that they might take over the hosting of the tournament.

The lack of clarity over who the host nation will be also calls into question whether the tournament will take place in the planned window. South Africa are in Group B with Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Tanzania.

Prior to that, South Africa will certainly be the hosts of the COSAFA Women's Championship, which is scheduled to take place in Polokwane from February 18 - March 1. The tournament was postponed last year after the hosts' unavailability during the initial scheduled window.

As per a South African Football Association (SAFA) press release, the players in the squad based outside of South Africa - of whom the other star name is Glasgow City's Linda Motlhalo - will arrive in camp on February 25.

Thembi Kgatlana can take her form for Tigres in Mexico into South Africa's Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign. Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP via Getty Images

Banyana preliminary squad

Goalkeepers: Kaylin Swart, Casey Gordon (both JVW FC), Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Dineo Magagula (TS Galaxy)

Defenders: Fikile Magama, Shakira O'Malley, Sinegugu Zondi, Antonia Mponya, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Unathi Simayile (all UWC), Asanda Hadebe, Bambanani Mbane, Karabo Dhlamini, Khutso Pila, Lebo Ramalepe (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Yolanda Nduli (UJ), Sibahle Maneli (TS Galaxy)

Midfielders: Gabriela Salgado, Thorisho Mphelo, Regina Mogolola, Bongiwe Thusi (all JVW) FC), Sbongakonke Mzobe (UJ), Gugu Dhlamini, Nonhlanhla Mthandi, Isabella Ludwig (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Sibulele Holweni (UWC), Zoe October (Spurs WFC), Bongeka Gamede (Nordsjaelland), Jessica Wade (Aland United), Linda Motlhalo (Glasgow City), Refiloe Jane (TS Galaxy), Amogelang Motau (Tijuana)

Forwards: Thembi Kgatlana (Tigres UANL), Noxolo Cesane, Nthabiseng Majiya (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Hildah Magaia (Deportivo de La Coruña), Bonolo Mokoma (JVW FC), Thato Mofolo (UJ)