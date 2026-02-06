        <
          Indian teams in action at Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian Sports LIVE, February 6

          Ayush Shetty. How Foo Yeen/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffFeb 6, 2026, 03:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 6, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: The Indian men face Japan, and the women face China in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Team Championships.

          • Shooting: The Asian Championships in New Delhi continue.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Shooting: Suruchi Phogat and Samrat Rana won a silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event at the Asian Championships.

          • Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian men lost to Japan 3-2, and the women lost 3-2 to Thailand.