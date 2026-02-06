Saint-Eloi Lupopo vs Mamelodi Sundowns - Teams, news, how to watch CAF Champions League

Pep Guardiola thinks Arsenal could be the 'best team in the world' (0:55)

Mamelodi Sundowns seek to bounce back from a disappointing CAF Champions League double-header against Al-Hilal when they visit DR Congo's Saint-Éloi Lupopo in Lubumbashi on Sunday.

The Sudanese side secured a 2-2 draw in Pretoria with 10 men and then beat Sundowns 2-1 in the return fixture in Kigali to put themselves three points clear of the Brazilians at the top of Group C.

Al-Hilal have eight points from four games. Sundowns have five, while Lupopo are level with Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger on four. The top two teams will progress to the quarter-finals.

After the clash with Lupopo, Sundowns will round off their group fixtures at home to their former coach's Algerian league leaders in what will likely be an emotionally charged affair.

Miguel Cardoso's job is to take pressure himself and his team before a ball is kicked in that fixture with a win in Lubumbashi. However, despite the quality possessed by last season's runners-up, victory cannot be taken for granted on what could be a difficult trip.

Betway Premiership leaders Orlando Pirates were dumped out of the CAF Champions League in the second preliminary round after losing 3-0 to Lupopo in Lubumbashi and then succumbing on penalties after a 3-0 win at Orlando Stadium (now the Orlando Amstel Arena).

Sundowns - who failed to inspire confidence in a 2-1 Nedbank Cup round of 32 win over Gomora United in their first fixture since the Al-Hilal loss - need to be on top of their game.

Key details:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 8 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT)

Venue: Stade TP Mazembe - Lubumbashi, DR Congo

How to watch: The match is scheduled for broadcast on SuperSport's DSTV channel 205

Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns head coach. Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Team news:

Bathusi Aubaas returned to the Sundowns starting lineup against Gomora United after struggling for minutes in recent months.

Ronwen Williams has been out of the team recently - purportedly due to a groin issue. He is doubtful for this match, but Cardoso has described his problem as "not a long-term injury" and suggested he might be available for the weekend.

Themba Zwane - who has missed much of the season due to injury - captained the side against Gomora, but it is unlikely that he will start a fixture of this magnitude.

Expected lineups

Saint-Éloi Lupopo

GK Simon Omossola

LB Joseph Douhadji | CB Mokonzi Katumbwe | CB Junior Marc Mendy | RB Diumerci Mukoko Amale

CM Tenda Mutuila | CM Dramane Kambou | CM Miché Mika

LW Henoc Molia | ST Wanet Kashala | RW John Mpweto

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Khulumani Ndamane | CB Malibongwe Khoza | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Tashreeq Matthews | AM Nuno Santos | RW Arthur Sales

ST Peter Shalulile

Stats:

Mamelodi Sundowns' defeat to Al-Hilal was only their second regulation time loss in all competitions this season.

Mamelodi Sundowns have only once failed to make the CAF Champions League knockout rounds since their 2016 triumph.